Standard Bank holds Annual Risk Conference 2022

Standard Bank Ltd organized day-long "Annual Risk Conference 2022" through virtual platform recently, says a press release.Director of the Department of Offsite Supervision (DOS, Division-2) of Bangladesh Bank Md. Abdul Mannan inaugurated the conference as chief guest. Managing Director and CEO of Standard Bank Limited Khondoker Rashed Maqsood presided over the conference.Additional Managing Director, CRO and CAMLCO Md. TouhidulAlam Khan, Deputy Managing Director and CBO M.LatifHasan, Head of Shahriah Secretariat, Business Development and Coordinator-IBCP Md. Mohon Miah of Standard Bank, Additional Director Kazi Arif Uz Zaman, Ph.D and Assistant Director Umme Ushama Farzana Fatema of Bangladesh Bank also spoke on compliances of different risk and regulatory issues on the occasion.CFO of Standard Bank Md. Ali Reza, moderated the conference. More than 400 participants including all branch managers, deputy branch managers, branch investment in-charges, all divisional/unit heads and all officials of Risk Management Division from head office of Standard Bank attended the conference.