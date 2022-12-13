

NBR honours IFIC Bank as highest VAT Payer

Shah A Sarwar, MD and CEO of the IFIC Bank Limited received the award of recognition from the honorable Finance Minister AHM Mustafa Kamal at a programme held at Hotel Intercontinental in the capital recently, says a press release.

Presided over by Abu Hena Md. RahmatulMuneem, Chairman, National Board of Revenue, FBCCI President Md. Jashim Uddin attended as special guest in the event.

Dilip Kumar Mandal, CFO, IFIC Bank, Selim Talukder, Head of Financial Operations and Taxations, IFIC Bank along with senior officials from production, service and business category winners were present in the award-giving ceremony.

Earlier, IFIC Bank Limited was honored by the National Board of Revenue as one of the highest taxpayers in the banking sector for 2021-22 fiscal year from the Large Taxpayers Unit.











IFIC Bank Ltd has been honored by the National Board of Revenue (NBR) as the highest Value Added TAX (VAT) payer bank for the 2020-21 fiscal year.Shah A Sarwar, MD and CEO of the IFIC Bank Limited received the award of recognition from the honorable Finance Minister AHM Mustafa Kamal at a programme held at Hotel Intercontinental in the capital recently, says a press release.Presided over by Abu Hena Md. RahmatulMuneem, Chairman, National Board of Revenue, FBCCI President Md. Jashim Uddin attended as special guest in the event.Dilip Kumar Mandal, CFO, IFIC Bank, Selim Talukder, Head of Financial Operations and Taxations, IFIC Bank along with senior officials from production, service and business category winners were present in the award-giving ceremony.Earlier, IFIC Bank Limited was honored by the National Board of Revenue as one of the highest taxpayers in the banking sector for 2021-22 fiscal year from the Large Taxpayers Unit.