Additional Managing Director of Global Islami Bank Kazi Mashiur Rahman











Additional Managing Director of Global Islami Bank Kazi Mashiur Rahman Jayhad is inaugurating its Rajoir branch, Madaripur and Jhenaidah branch at Jhenaidah on Monday. Deputy Managing Directors Ataus Samad and Sami Karim, Divisional Heads from Head Office, Branch Managers and Distinguished Clients were present on the occasion.