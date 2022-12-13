

Citizens Bank opens Gulshan corporate branch

Towfika Aftab, Chairperson of Citizens Bank PLC inaugurated Gulshan Corporate Branch at Gulshan Circle-2, Dhaka on Sunday, says a press release.Masuduzzaman, Director and Chairman, Executive Committee; members of the board of directors namely Mohammed Iqbal, Mukhlesur Rahman, Mohammad Abdul Salam, Tajkia Rahman, Sk. Md. Iftekharul Islam, ShafiqulHoq and Mohammad Masoom, Managing Director and CEO of the bank. Besides, invited dignitaries and valued clients across the different segments including of corporate entities were also present on the occasion.