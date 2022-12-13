Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 13 December, 2022, 10:03 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Citizens Bank opens Gulshan corporate branch

Published : Tuesday, 13 December, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 36
Business Desk

Citizens Bank opens Gulshan corporate branch

Citizens Bank opens Gulshan corporate branch

Towfika Aftab, Chairperson of Citizens Bank PLC inaugurated Gulshan Corporate Branch at Gulshan Circle-2, Dhaka on Sunday, says a press release.
Masuduzzaman, Director and Chairman, Executive Committee; members of the board of directors namely Mohammed Iqbal, Mukhlesur Rahman, Mohammad Abdul Salam, Tajkia Rahman, Sk. Md. Iftekharul Islam, ShafiqulHoq and Mohammad Masoom, Managing Director and CEO of the bank. Besides, invited dignitaries and valued clients across the different segments including of corporate entities were also present on the occasion.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Around 4-5 lakh people visited BD Book Fair in Kolkata
10 new products to take mandatory BSTI quality certificate
Kaltimex hits 1,000 MW milestone in gas generator sales
Sheikh Fazle Fahim reelected as CACCI Vice President
Stocks rise for 2nd day on fresh stakes
Petrobangla Chairman made Water Resources Secretary
Standard Bank holds Annual Risk Conference 2022
NBR honours IFIC Bank as highest VAT Payer


Latest News
Jamaat ameer Shafiqur Rahman detained
France face tough exam from Morocco in Semi-finals
China casts long shadow over US-Africa Leaders Summit
Nora Fatehi sues Jacqueline in defamation suit
Dhaka seeks Riyadh's support to meet energy needs
Ishraque sued for attacking police on Dec 10
EU threatens to keep billions from Hungary over Ukraine veto
Tchouaméni shows at World Cup why Mbappé wanted him at PSG
Cotton mill gutted in Dinajpur
School girl died while scouting
Most Read News
BNP to stage protest at Nayapaltan on Tuesday
Dhaka seeks Riyadh's support to meet energy needs
Controversial referee Lahoz sent home by FIFA
Italian PM's friend, 2 others killed in Rome shooting
EEE Day 2022 celebrated at NSTU
6 hurt in AL infighting during council in Chuadanga
Two convicts die inside Kashimpur Jail
'Now target of Smart Bangladesh'
Yemen war has killed or maimed over 11,000 children: UN
Fakhrul, Abbas denied bail
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft