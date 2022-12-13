Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 13 December, 2022, 10:02 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Daraz launches another grand sale campaign 12.12

Published : Tuesday, 13 December, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 32
Business Desk

The country's largest online marketplace Daraz Bangladesh (https://www.daraz.com.bd/) is back with yet another grand sale campaign, the 12.12!
Following the magnificent success of Daraz's signature 11.11 campaign, 12.12 brings forth a unique year-end opportunity for online shoppers, offering exciting deals, lucrative vouchers and a range of irresistible attractions, says a press release.
The campaign comes presenting an array of Mega Deals, Hot Deals, Shake Shake and Mystery Box. Moreover, customers can also save big with exciting Fireworks Vouchers, Surprise vouchers, Early Bird Vouchers, prepayment voucher, Bkash cashback, Nagad cashback Offers. On top of that, Daraz Club members can enjoy Coin Boosts for extra savings!
Daraz 12.12 campaign is supported by realme, Xiaomi, Apex, Bata, Lux, Dettol, Goodnight, Singer and Lotto as Diamond Sponsors, and Motion View, Haier, Infinix, TP-Link, Fabrilife, RiBANA, Nestle, Dekko, Parachute Naturale, Masculine and WOW Skin Science as Gold Sponsors. Oraimo Global, ZHIYUN, Manfare, Vaseline, Skin Cafe, OGERIO, Livingtex, FURNICOM, Motorola, LouisWill and SKMEI are the Silver Sponsors of the campaign. The Non-Commercial partners of the campaign include Zaynax Health, Toggi Fun World, Sheba.xyz, Ghoori Learning, Lavish Boutique Salon, Prive' by Nahila Hedayet, Splendor By Aneeka Bushra, Lia's Beauty Box, GLAMFREAK by Farin, Tisha's Beauty Hub, Skin & Scalp, Studio Ombre and Luxe Medispa & Salon.
Regarding the fan-favorite campaign, Managing Director of Daraz Bangladesh Syed Mostahidal Hoq said, "After successfully concluding 11.11, we are back again with the December special - 12.12 - offering a unique opportunity for our customers to shop with highest savings. With seamless customer support, efficient delivery, quality products and engaging features, Daraz has been showcasing its commitment to ensuring top-notch customer service. That being said, we believe that the 12.12 campaign with provide our customers with the best possible shopping experience to end the year with."
This year-ending treat from the e-commerce leader is scheduled to run from December 12 to December 23, 2022 - so hurry up and fill in your carts with desired items while there's still time!


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Around 4-5 lakh people visited BD Book Fair in Kolkata
10 new products to take mandatory BSTI quality certificate
Kaltimex hits 1,000 MW milestone in gas generator sales
Sheikh Fazle Fahim reelected as CACCI Vice President
Stocks rise for 2nd day on fresh stakes
Petrobangla Chairman made Water Resources Secretary
Standard Bank holds Annual Risk Conference 2022
NBR honours IFIC Bank as highest VAT Payer


Latest News
Jamaat ameer Shafiqur Rahman detained
France face tough exam from Morocco in Semi-finals
China casts long shadow over US-Africa Leaders Summit
Nora Fatehi sues Jacqueline in defamation suit
Dhaka seeks Riyadh's support to meet energy needs
Ishraque sued for attacking police on Dec 10
EU threatens to keep billions from Hungary over Ukraine veto
Tchouaméni shows at World Cup why Mbappé wanted him at PSG
Cotton mill gutted in Dinajpur
School girl died while scouting
Most Read News
BNP to stage protest at Nayapaltan on Tuesday
Dhaka seeks Riyadh's support to meet energy needs
Controversial referee Lahoz sent home by FIFA
Italian PM's friend, 2 others killed in Rome shooting
EEE Day 2022 celebrated at NSTU
6 hurt in AL infighting during council in Chuadanga
Two convicts die inside Kashimpur Jail
'Now target of Smart Bangladesh'
Yemen war has killed or maimed over 11,000 children: UN
Fakhrul, Abbas denied bail
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft