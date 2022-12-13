Daraz launches another grand sale campaign 12.12

The country's largest online marketplace Daraz Bangladesh (https://www.daraz.com.bd/) is back with yet another grand sale campaign, the 12.12!

Following the magnificent success of Daraz's signature 11.11 campaign, 12.12 brings forth a unique year-end opportunity for online shoppers, offering exciting deals, lucrative vouchers and a range of irresistible attractions, says a press release.

The campaign comes presenting an array of Mega Deals, Hot Deals, Shake Shake and Mystery Box. Moreover, customers can also save big with exciting Fireworks Vouchers, Surprise vouchers, Early Bird Vouchers, prepayment voucher, Bkash cashback, Nagad cashback Offers. On top of that, Daraz Club members can enjoy Coin Boosts for extra savings!

Daraz 12.12 campaign is supported by realme, Xiaomi, Apex, Bata, Lux, Dettol, Goodnight, Singer and Lotto as Diamond Sponsors, and Motion View, Haier, Infinix, TP-Link, Fabrilife, RiBANA, Nestle, Dekko, Parachute Naturale, Masculine and WOW Skin Science as Gold Sponsors. Oraimo Global, ZHIYUN, Manfare, Vaseline, Skin Cafe, OGERIO, Livingtex, FURNICOM, Motorola, LouisWill and SKMEI are the Silver Sponsors of the campaign. The Non-Commercial partners of the campaign include Zaynax Health, Toggi Fun World, Sheba.xyz, Ghoori Learning, Lavish Boutique Salon, Prive' by Nahila Hedayet, Splendor By Aneeka Bushra, Lia's Beauty Box, GLAMFREAK by Farin, Tisha's Beauty Hub, Skin & Scalp, Studio Ombre and Luxe Medispa & Salon.

Regarding the fan-favorite campaign, Managing Director of Daraz Bangladesh Syed Mostahidal Hoq said, "After successfully concluding 11.11, we are back again with the December special - 12.12 - offering a unique opportunity for our customers to shop with highest savings. With seamless customer support, efficient delivery, quality products and engaging features, Daraz has been showcasing its commitment to ensuring top-notch customer service. That being said, we believe that the 12.12 campaign with provide our customers with the best possible shopping experience to end the year with."

This year-ending treat from the e-commerce leader is scheduled to run from December 12 to December 23, 2022 - so hurry up and fill in your carts with desired items while there's still time!









