

BGMEA to support slum children for their education

Rezwana, also principal and chairman of Shurer Dhara and team leader of the Music for Development (MfD), paid a courtesy visit to BGMEA President Faruque Hassan in the capital Sunday.

During the meeting, Rezwana informed Faruque about the objectives and activities of MfD, a project of Shurer Dhara, to change the lives of children growing up in Dhaka slums.

BGMEA President Faruque Hassan expressed the interest of the trade association in supporting slum children under the Music for Development Project.

This project aims at providing a cultural platform to underprivileged children by bringing them under the umbrella of Shurer Dhara.

Faruque highlighted the initiatives and activities of the BGMEA in supporting the backward sections of society, especially in creating opportunities for higher education for female garment workers.

He said the BGMEA in collaboration with Asian University for Women (AUW) has created higher education opportunities for girls working in garment factories. "Currently, more than 90 young female workers have enrolled in the Asian University for Women to pursue higher studies."

Also, the trade association runs five schools in Dhaka, Gazipur and Chittagong for workers' children and provides free books, study materials and stipends to meritorious students. -UNB











