Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 13 December, 2022, 10:02 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

BGMEA to support slum children for their education

Published : Tuesday, 13 December, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 25

BGMEA to support slum children for their education

BGMEA to support slum children for their education

Eminent Rabindra Sangeet exponent Rezwana Choudhury Bannya has sought the support of the Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGMEA) in nurturing the slum children with education and life-changing competencies and skills.
Rezwana, also principal and chairman of Shurer Dhara and team leader of the Music for Development (MfD), paid a courtesy visit to BGMEA President Faruque Hassan in the capital Sunday.
During the meeting, Rezwana informed Faruque about the objectives and activities of MfD, a project of Shurer Dhara, to change the lives of children growing up in Dhaka slums.
BGMEA President Faruque Hassan expressed the interest of the trade association in supporting slum children under the Music for Development Project.
This project aims at providing a cultural platform to underprivileged children by bringing them under the umbrella of Shurer Dhara.
Faruque highlighted the initiatives and activities of the BGMEA in supporting the backward sections of society, especially in creating opportunities for higher education for female garment workers.
He said the BGMEA in collaboration with Asian University for Women (AUW) has created higher education opportunities for girls working in garment factories. "Currently, more than 90 young female workers have enrolled in the Asian University for Women to pursue higher studies."
Also, the trade association runs five schools in Dhaka, Gazipur and Chittagong for workers' children and provides free books, study materials and stipends to meritorious students.    -UNB


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Around 4-5 lakh people visited BD Book Fair in Kolkata
10 new products to take mandatory BSTI quality certificate
Kaltimex hits 1,000 MW milestone in gas generator sales
Sheikh Fazle Fahim reelected as CACCI Vice President
Stocks rise for 2nd day on fresh stakes
Petrobangla Chairman made Water Resources Secretary
Standard Bank holds Annual Risk Conference 2022
NBR honours IFIC Bank as highest VAT Payer


Latest News
Jamaat ameer Shafiqur Rahman detained
France face tough exam from Morocco in Semi-finals
China casts long shadow over US-Africa Leaders Summit
Nora Fatehi sues Jacqueline in defamation suit
Dhaka seeks Riyadh's support to meet energy needs
Ishraque sued for attacking police on Dec 10
EU threatens to keep billions from Hungary over Ukraine veto
Tchouaméni shows at World Cup why Mbappé wanted him at PSG
Cotton mill gutted in Dinajpur
School girl died while scouting
Most Read News
BNP to stage protest at Nayapaltan on Tuesday
Dhaka seeks Riyadh's support to meet energy needs
Controversial referee Lahoz sent home by FIFA
Italian PM's friend, 2 others killed in Rome shooting
EEE Day 2022 celebrated at NSTU
6 hurt in AL infighting during council in Chuadanga
Two convicts die inside Kashimpur Jail
'Now target of Smart Bangladesh'
Yemen war has killed or maimed over 11,000 children: UN
Fakhrul, Abbas denied bail
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft