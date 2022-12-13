'Govt working for strengthening country's economy'

RAJSHAHI, Dec 11: Speakers at a discussion in Rajshahi unanimously viewed the present government under the dynamic and farsighted leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has been working relentlessly to found the country's economy on a strong foundation.

They urged all concerned to discharge their duties with utmost sincerity, honesty and patriotic zeal for further strengthen the country's economy. There is no alternative to collection of Value Added Tax (VAT) for making the country self-reliant economically.

They came up with the observation while addressing the inaugural session of National VAT DAY and Week-2022 at the conference hall of Rajshahi Chamber of Commerce and Industries (RCCI). Customs, Excise and VAT Commissionerate organized the programme on Saturday.

On the occasion, 18 highest VAT-paying persons and business institutions were given awards as recognition for their laudable contribution to this field.

President of Taxes Appellate Tribunal Dr Khandaker Ferdous Alam addressed the discussion as the chief guest, while Commissioner of Customs Excise and VAT Commissionerate Ismail Hossain Siraji was in the chair.

Additional Commissioner Sohel Rahman welcomed the participants along with presenting a keynote paper on the issue.

Income Tax Commissioner Nuruzzaman Khan and President of Rajshahi Chamber of Commerce and Industries Masudur Rahman also spoke.

Dr Khandaker Ferdous Alam said proper functioning of the country's business sector and other trade-related activities are the precondition to uphold the growth indicators and that is very important to bolster the economic field.

There is no alternative to large-scale expansion of trade and business to take forward the country's development, he added. "Every one of us should feel about how to develop the nation and how to reduce the dependency on foreign aid," he said. -BSS









