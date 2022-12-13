Video
GPH, IEB hold course for construction workers

Published : Tuesday, 13 December, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 37
Staff Correspondent

Additional Managing Director of GPH Ispat, Mohammad Almas Shimul (4th from left) distributing certificates among the trainees after the workshop for construction workers in the joint initiative of GPH and IEB, in Chattogram on Sunday.

Additional Managing Director of GPH Ispat, Mohammad Almas Shimul (4th from left) distributing certificates among the trainees after the workshop for construction workers in the joint initiative of GPH and IEB, in Chattogram on Sunday.

CHATTOGRAM, Dec 12: A day-long training workshop for construction workers of the port city was held on Sunday at a restaurant in Agrabad, Chattogram.
GPH Ispat and Institute of Engineers Bangladesh (IEB) Chattogram Center, jointly organized the workshop to train up the construction workers so that they can work efficiently in the country and also abroad for the development of construction sector.
At the certificate giving ceremony chief guest, Mohammad Almas Shimul, Additional Managing Director of GPH Ispat, said, 'we have exported the largest shipment of billets to developed countries like China by making clean and pure rods with the world's best technology. With this technology it is now possible to manufacture hi-performance rods as per the needs of any country using the code. By supporting the use of this rod, the industrial entrepreneurs of Bangladesh will be inspired to bring cutting-edge technology in other sectors as well.'
GPH Ispat Executive Director (Sales & Marketing) Shobhan Mahbub Shahabuddin (Raj), Media Advisor Ovik Osman, Senior DGM (Marketing & Sales) Jahed Al Asba, DGM (Research & Development) Saiful Islam were also present among others.
Engineer Sujan Basak and Engineer Asim Sen conducted the training on behalf of IEB. A total 260 construction workers of the port city Chattogram  received this training.


