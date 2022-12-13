Realme offers rebate on smartphones in Dec Daraz sales

Youth-favorite brand realme placed a huge selection of their smartphones for sale during Daraz 12.12 campaign that began on Monday.

Customers can avail discounts of up to BDT 6000, along with 0% EMI for 12 months, 12.12 payment vouchers for savings of up to 12% and many more exciting prizes throughout the campaign until the end of the month.

To avail these Mega Offers from December 12 onwards, one may visit https://click.daraz.com.bd/e/_6wOMx.

During the campaign period, realme GT Master Edition (8/128GB) can be purchased at BDT 31,971 (current market price BDT 34,990). Besides, customers can also avail lucrative prices on number series devices from realme during the campaign. Customers can purchase realme 9 Pro+ 5G (8/128GB) at BDT 31,979 (current price BDT 34,990), realme 9 Pro 5G (8/128GB) at BDT 25,487 (current price BDT 27,999), realme 9 (8/128GB) at BDT 22,773 (current price BDT 24,999), realme 9i (6/128GB) at BDT 18,315 (current price BDT 19,999) and realme 8 (8/128GB) at BDT 23,637 (current price BDT 25,990), says a press release.

Besides, customers can also enjoy discounts of up to 20% on devices including realme narzo 50 and realme narzo 50a Prime from the Narzo series and realme C33, realme C35 and realme C30 from the popular C series. Moreover, customers can also avail extra discount offers on the use of selected credit cards (conditions apply). These offers will last till December 23, 2022.

realme always prioritizes the preferences of their users and fans. Hence, this youth-favorite brand is always trying to bring the best and most attractive offers for their customers.

It is mentionable that realme is developing a diverse portfolio of 5G products with an aim to offer 100 million 5G phones in the next three years to the young users. Besides affordable 5G phones, realme will also bring more AIoT products to young consumers as realme has entered AIoT 2.0 development phase with its advanced '1+5+T' strategy.







