Tuesday, 13 December, 2022, 10:01 AM
Home Business

Buyer gets Tk 1 lakh cash back buying Walton

Published : Tuesday, 13 December, 2022 at 12:00 AM
Business Desk

Buyer gets Tk 1 lakh cash back buying Walton

Buyer gets Tk 1 lakh cash back buying Walton

Md. Uzzal Sikder, a customer in Mouchak of Gazipur, has got Tk 1 lakh cash back after buying a Walton refrigerator. He received the cash back on scratch card as per the prevailing customers' benefit under the 'Walton Digital Campaign Season-16'.
The customer is now very happy getting Tk 1 lakh cash back on Walton fridge that he had purchased at only Tk 22,000 for his parents, says a press release.
Walton has been conducting 'Digital Campaign Season-16' across the country to provide best and swift after-sales service to customers through online automation. Under this season, Walton offered special benefit for the buyers called 'Swastir Offer'. As per this offer, customers can get cash back of up to Tk 1 lakh on scratch card or free products on the purchase of refrigerator and washing machine from any Walton Plaza, distributor showroom or online e-plaza in the country.
On Sunday last (December 11, 2022), Walton Hi-Tech Industries PLC.'s Deputy Managing Director Md. Humayun Kabir and Senior Executive Director renowned film actor Amin Khan handed over a cheque of Tk 1 lakh cashback to Uzzal Sikder at a program held at Rakib Electronics, a distributor of Walton at Mouchak in Gazipur.
The ceremony was also attended by, among others, Walton Hi-Tech Industries' Senior Executive Director Ariful Ambia, Mouchak Market Traders Association's President Md. Masud Parvez, Shahed Iqbal, Regional Sales Manager of Walton in Gazipur Zone Sahed Iqbal and Rakbi Electronics' Proprietor Md. Saiful Islam.
Uzzal Sikder is a small trader reside in Chandra with his wife and one daughter. His village home is Mirzapur in Tangail. Recently, he bought a Walton fridge from Rakib Electronics for his parents living in his village home. Then some information such as his name, mobile number and refrigerator model, barcode etc. were added to the digital registration system of Walton and then a scratch card was given to him
Uzzal said, "I was very much surprised after seeing the cashback of 1 lakh on the scratch card. Earlier I thought, customers could not get the offer announced by the companies. But after buying Walton fridge and getting 1 lakh taka, my idea has changed. Thanks to the Walton authorities for keeping their promise to the customers and giving them such an opportunity.
Through digital campaign, some detailed information including the name of the customer, cell phone number and model number of the purchased product being stored on Walton's server. As a result, customers get swift and best after sales service from Walton service centers across the country even if the warranty card is lost. Various benefits are being provided to ensure customers' spontaneous participation in the campaign.


