Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 13 December, 2022, 10:01 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Global stock markets track Wall Street down on inflation fears

Published : Tuesday, 13 December, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 53

HONG KONG, Dec 12: Equity markets dropped and the dollar edged up Monday after a forecast-beating US inflation reading dampened hopes for a more dovish tilt by the Federal Reserve in its battle against soaring prices.
The producer price index reading for November followed data showing the jobs market remained tight, suggesting the central bank would likely need to keep hiking interest rates.
Investors are now looking to the release later on Monday of key consumer price index figures, which comes ahead of the Fed's next policy meeting.
A below-forecast print for October's CPI sparked a rally on markets last month as investors bet on a shorter pace of rate hikes, though concerns about a recession continue to weigh on sentiment.
"An ominous feeling is consuming markets ahead of this week's crucial CPI report and (Fed policy) meeting," said Stephen Innes at SPI Asset Management.
"While headline inflation continues to drop, the top-side beat on PPI expectations suggests that while inflation might climb down the mountain, the slope remains very uncertain."
Policy decisions in the United Kingdom, the European Union and several other economies are also due this week.
All three main indexes on Wall Street fell Friday, and Asia followed suit.
Hong Kong led the way down -- shedding more than two percent -- having surged last week, while Tokyo, Shanghai, Sydney, Seoul, Singapore, Taipei and Wellington were also in the red.
London opened lower even as data showed the UK economy grew more than expected in October. Paris and Frankfurt also slipped.
The dollar extended Friday's gains against most of its peers, having surged for much of the year owing to the Fed's sharp rate hikes.
Chris Weston, at Pepperstone Group, added that should core consumer prices go above 6.3 percent "then the US dollar should rally hard, and equity should find decent sellers".
"Conversely, a read below six percent would be a surprise and the US dollar bears should find comfort in that."
Investors are also keeping an eye on developments in China as it moves away from the zero-Covid policy that has hammered its economy, the world's second-largest.
The shift comes after widespread protests against the near three-year strategy, though there is concern about the expected spike in infections.    -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Around 4-5 lakh people visited BD Book Fair in Kolkata
10 new products to take mandatory BSTI quality certificate
Kaltimex hits 1,000 MW milestone in gas generator sales
Sheikh Fazle Fahim reelected as CACCI Vice President
Stocks rise for 2nd day on fresh stakes
Petrobangla Chairman made Water Resources Secretary
Standard Bank holds Annual Risk Conference 2022
NBR honours IFIC Bank as highest VAT Payer


Latest News
Jamaat ameer Shafiqur Rahman detained
France face tough exam from Morocco in Semi-finals
China casts long shadow over US-Africa Leaders Summit
Nora Fatehi sues Jacqueline in defamation suit
Dhaka seeks Riyadh's support to meet energy needs
Ishraque sued for attacking police on Dec 10
EU threatens to keep billions from Hungary over Ukraine veto
Tchouaméni shows at World Cup why Mbappé wanted him at PSG
Cotton mill gutted in Dinajpur
School girl died while scouting
Most Read News
BNP to stage protest at Nayapaltan on Tuesday
Dhaka seeks Riyadh's support to meet energy needs
Controversial referee Lahoz sent home by FIFA
Italian PM's friend, 2 others killed in Rome shooting
EEE Day 2022 celebrated at NSTU
6 hurt in AL infighting during council in Chuadanga
Two convicts die inside Kashimpur Jail
'Now target of Smart Bangladesh'
Yemen war has killed or maimed over 11,000 children: UN
Fakhrul, Abbas denied bail
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft