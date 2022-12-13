'BSEC boosting financial literacy for stock investors'

The chairman of Bangladesh Security and Exchange Commission (BSEC) Prof Shibli Rubayat-Ul-Islam said the capital market regulators are working to enhance financial literacy of the public so they can invest in stock market consciously and profitably

To this effect, the BSEC is cooperating with the Ministry of Education and the National Curriculum and Textbook Board (NCTB) to include a chapter on the capital market in the secondary and higher secondary levels textbooks.

Talking to UNB, Prof Shibli acknowledged that sometimes people come under bad influence to invest their hard-earned money chased by misinformation.

"If they can become financially literate, then no one can cheat them," he said.

With a nationwide average of 24.6 percent, the financial literacy score in Bangladesh is still quite low, according to a recent survey by the Bangladesh Bureau of Statistics and Brac Business School.

Respondents with an educational qualification below SSC, people aged over 50, self-employed people, Dhaka natives, housewives, and farmers have the lowest scores, according to 2022 survey report.

The BSEC is working to introduce real estate investment trust or REIT, Pink, and Orange bonds in the capital markets by 2023. Through Pink bonds, small entrepreneurs can collect money for investment while SMEs and large entrepreneurs can collect money through Orange bonds.

Both colour bonds will be introduced to encourage women investors as well as empowering them in the financial sector, Prof Shibli said.

Besides, the BSEC has a special bond plan for garment and textile sector so that the entrepreneurs can collect money from the capital market to expand their business. At the same time investors will encourage investment in this secured sector, he said.

Prof Shibli said the country's development projects cannot be completed depending on revenue only - project-based infrastructure bonds and municipal bonds for fund collection from the stock market which would be a diversified funding scope for development.

If the project authority provides dividends of around 12-13 percent, then people will invest money in the project-based bond market instead of depositing their money in FDRs and saving certificates, he said.

He said Bangladesh's investment demand for over USD $800 billion for infrastructure and other service sector in line with LDC graduation will not be possible to collect from domestic sources. But a large portion is possible through the capital market

He said investors who have the patience to invest in capital market and also in the bond market to get greater dividends than their returns from IDFs and saving certificates. Mutual funds, Treasury bonds' and others are traded in the capital markets which provide dividends of around 10 to 20 percent during the last 10/12 years. -UNB





















