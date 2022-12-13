bKash honoured as highest VAT payer in services sector



Finance Minister AHM Mustafa Kamal handing over a crest to bKash Chief Executive Officer Kamal Quadir, as bKash was adjudged as the highest VAT payer in services sector by NBR, at a ceremony held at a city hotel on Saturday.

Kamal Quadir, Chief Executive Officer of bKash received the letter of honor and crest from Finance Minister AHM Mustafa Kamal at a program held at a city hotel on Saturday, says a press release.

Abu Hena Md. Rahmatul Muneem, Chairman, National Board of Revenue; Md Jashim Uddin, President of FBCCI and Moinuddin Mohammed Rahgir, Chief Financial Officer of bKash Limited were also present on the occasion.

NBR observes The National VAT Day on December 10 every year. On this occasion, NBR honors the highest VAT payers. Like previous years, nine top VAT payers were honored at national level in three categories - Production, Business, and Service.

It is mentionable that organizations that have an Electronic Business Identification Number (eBIN), provide VAT slips to the consumers, and pay VAT to the national exchequer are eligible for the honor by NBR.











bKash has been honored by the National Board of Revenue (NBR) as the highest Value Added TAX (VAT) payer in service sector at national level for the fiscal year 2020-21.Kamal Quadir, Chief Executive Officer of bKash received the letter of honor and crest from Finance Minister AHM Mustafa Kamal at a program held at a city hotel on Saturday, says a press release.Abu Hena Md. Rahmatul Muneem, Chairman, National Board of Revenue; Md Jashim Uddin, President of FBCCI and Moinuddin Mohammed Rahgir, Chief Financial Officer of bKash Limited were also present on the occasion.NBR observes The National VAT Day on December 10 every year. On this occasion, NBR honors the highest VAT payers. Like previous years, nine top VAT payers were honored at national level in three categories - Production, Business, and Service.It is mentionable that organizations that have an Electronic Business Identification Number (eBIN), provide VAT slips to the consumers, and pay VAT to the national exchequer are eligible for the honor by NBR.