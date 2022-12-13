FBCCI will work in Manpower Export to Romania



Romanian Ambassador to Bangladesh Ms. Daniela Sezonov Tane (3rd mfrom right), makes a courtesy call on FBCCI President Md. Jashim Uddin at the FBCCI office in Dhaka on Monday.

The Romanian Ambassador to Bangladesh Ms. Daniela Sezonov Tane, during a courtesy call on FBCCI President Md. Jashim Uddin on Monday morning, highlighted the potentials and opportunities in Romania.

The ambassador said that Romania has progressed a lot in the fields of chemical products, machinery, energy, clean energy, solar power production, etc. The country will conduct gas exploration in the sea by 2026.

He called upon the business representatives of Bangladesh to visit Romania to strengthen the business relations between the two countries.

However, the ambassador complained that most of the people from Bangladesh with Romanian visas disappear from the airport, aiming to the other European countries.

The Romanian government suffers financial losses for paying the agencies. He urges for working in Manpower export from Bangladesh to Romania.

FBCCI President said, there are opportunities to send more skilled manpower from Bangladesh to Romania if job opportunities with good salaries are ensured. The concerned ministries would assist in this regard.

The FBCCI president informed that Bangladesh has huge potential in the IT sector along with readymade garments, textile, food processing, pharmaceuticals, ceramics, plastic products, jute and jute products etc.

About 7 lakhs people are involved in freelancing. If the freelancers of Bangladesh are provided more work order, this sector will boost up.

The hiring companies will also be benefitted as well.

Mentioning about the Bangladeshi companies with international standards, Jashim Uddin urged for working in strengthening B2B engagements between Romania and Bangladesh.

FBCCI Vice-President M A Momen, Md Amin Helaly, Md. Habib Ullah Dawn, Director Prity Chakraborty, Secretary General Mohammad Mahfuzul Hoque were present at the time.











FBCCI is looking at the opportunities to increase the export of manpower as well as readymade garments, textile, leather, plastic, pharmaceutical, etc., to Romania.The Romanian Ambassador to Bangladesh Ms. Daniela Sezonov Tane, during a courtesy call on FBCCI President Md. Jashim Uddin on Monday morning, highlighted the potentials and opportunities in Romania.The ambassador said that Romania has progressed a lot in the fields of chemical products, machinery, energy, clean energy, solar power production, etc. The country will conduct gas exploration in the sea by 2026.He called upon the business representatives of Bangladesh to visit Romania to strengthen the business relations between the two countries.However, the ambassador complained that most of the people from Bangladesh with Romanian visas disappear from the airport, aiming to the other European countries.The Romanian government suffers financial losses for paying the agencies. He urges for working in Manpower export from Bangladesh to Romania.FBCCI President said, there are opportunities to send more skilled manpower from Bangladesh to Romania if job opportunities with good salaries are ensured. The concerned ministries would assist in this regard.The FBCCI president informed that Bangladesh has huge potential in the IT sector along with readymade garments, textile, food processing, pharmaceuticals, ceramics, plastic products, jute and jute products etc.About 7 lakhs people are involved in freelancing. If the freelancers of Bangladesh are provided more work order, this sector will boost up.The hiring companies will also be benefitted as well.Mentioning about the Bangladeshi companies with international standards, Jashim Uddin urged for working in strengthening B2B engagements between Romania and Bangladesh.FBCCI Vice-President M A Momen, Md Amin Helaly, Md. Habib Ullah Dawn, Director Prity Chakraborty, Secretary General Mohammad Mahfuzul Hoque were present at the time.