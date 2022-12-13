BD, FAO sign 4 deals on technical assistance projects

The Economic Relations Division (ERD) under the Ministry of Finance has signed four technical assistance project agreements with the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) to promote resilient and sustainable agri-food systems.

ERD Secretary Sharifa Khan and FAO Representative in Bangladesh Robert D Simpson signed the project agreements on Sunday, said a press release.

The projects are: (i) Support establishing crop-based nutrition smart village and promotion of a nutrition information campaign; (ii) Supporting the development of jackfruit value chain through post-harvest loss reduction and promotion of value-added products.

(iii) Piloting Light Detection and Ranging Technology (LiDAR) for fast-tracking agricultural transformation and sustainable development; and (iv) Green Cities Initiatives (GCI): Building Back Better for Climate and Resilient Sustainable Transitions (Global Project).

The projects will contribute to agriculture and environment sectors and will also significantly support the technological development of these sectors and the ERD. improvement of the livelihood of rural people and marginal farmers.

Out of the four projects, three will be implemented by the Ministry of Agriculture while the other will be implemented by the Local Government Division.

FAO provides technical and financial support to greater agriculture (crops, fisheries and livestock) and the environment sector since the country became a member in 1973.

