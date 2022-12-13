Video
Tuesday, 13 December, 2022
BD, Japan to conduct joint feasibility for signing FTA

Published : Tuesday, 13 December, 2022 at 12:00 AM
Business Correspondent

Bangladesh and Japan will hold a joint feasibility study as part of signing a Free Trade Agreement (FTA) or Economic Partnership Agreement (EPA) between the two countries, said a press release issued by the ministry of commerce on Monday.
It said the two countries can then start negotiation for signing FTA/EPA once the feasibility study will be completed.  
Commerce Minister Tipu Munshi made the disclosure to reporters based on a joint statement at a meeting at the ministry in which outgoing Japanese Ambassador to Bangladesh Ito Naoki and Commerce Secretary Tapan Kanti Ghosh were also present.
The Commerce Minister said Bangladesh is moving forward rapidly. It is moving ahead in a planned manner to build a developed country by 2041. Bangladesh wants Japan by its side in this progress.
Ambassador Ito Naoki said in a joint press conference after the meeting that Japan's economic and commercial relationship with Bangladesh is 50 years long. There is an opportunity for further trade growth, this opportunity should be exploited.
Japan wants to further increase trade relations by signing a FTA or an Economic Partnership Agreement with Bangladesh. Japan will stand by Bangladesh's development journey.
Bangladesh has been negotiating with several trade partners to sign FTAs or preferential trade agreements (PTAs), comprehensive economic partnership agreements (CEPAs) or comprehensive economic trade partnership agreements (CETAs) for retaining Bangladesh's preferential trade benefits once it makes graduation into a developing country by 2026
The event will accompany several challenges such as loss of duty-free quota-free trade access to developed and developing countries after 2026. As a result, Bangladesh's exports will asked to pay normal tariffs for entering the markets of those countries creating the possibility of shrinking the country's exports in all those countries.
The Commerce Ministry has therefore taken initiatives to conclude regional trade agreements with various commercially important countries and trade blocs in order to face this potential challenge of transition to developing countries to preserve the export market and duty-free access to various countries.
Japan is the world's third largest economy and an important trading partner of Bangladesh. Japan is a trade potential area for Bangladesh's trade expansion. Apart from products, there is a possibility of developing Bangladesh's relations with Japan in other investment sectors.
In this context, the two countries are moving towards signing an FTA or EPA agreement between the two countries after conducting the proposed joint feasibility study.
Retaining the preferential trade benefits is important because of the country's total export was  more than $52 billion last year, of which more than 73 per cent enjoyed GSP facilities.


