Train derailment in Mymensingh: Rail communication resumes after 3 hrs

MYMENSINGH, Dec 11: Rail Communication on Mymensingh-Netrakona -Chattogram route resumed on Sunday morning after three hours of suspension following derailment of a freight train in Balashpur in Mymensingh city on Sunday morning.

A wagon of Dhaka-bound Mymensingh/Nasirabad Express train veered off the tracks this morning, said Mymensingh GRP Police Station Officer-in-Charge (OC) Mohiuddin Ahmed.

The rail communication on Netrakona-Bhairab-Chattogram route along with Mymensingh was suspended due to the derailment, he said. On information, a relief train from Kewatkhali loco shadow went to the scene and salvaged the derailed wagon, he added. -UNB