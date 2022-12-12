Video
SCC Mayor inaugurates Bholanando Uttoron technical training center

Published : Monday, 12 December, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 118

Mayor of Sylhet City Corporation (SCC) Ariful Haque Chowdhury inaugurated Bholanando Uttoron Technical training center in Sylhet recently.
Uttoron project, funded by Chevron and implemented by Swisscontact, started the modernization of Bholanando Uttoron Technical Training Center through partnership with Sylhet City Corporation.
According to Chevron, the training center located in the heart of Sylhet city, will be managed by Sylhet City Corporation through Public Private Partnership with an organization called E-Learning and Earning.
This training center has the capacity to train 800 youths in 4 trades annually.
The other dignitaries of the event were Mohammad Badrul Haque, Chief Executive Officer (Joint Secretary), Sylhet City Corporation, Salil Baran Das, Jalalabad Gas Plant Superintendent, Chevron Bangladesh, Dee Bourbon, Senior Social Investment Advisor, OPG Corporate Affairs, Khondoker Tusherujjaman, Manager, Community Engagement and Social Investment, Hasan Imam Akan, Field Corporate Affairs Manager, Chevron Bangladesh and Mujibul Hasan, Country Director, Swisscontact Bangladesh.
Ariful Haque Chowdhury said,"We want to build a quality training center to transform the unskilled youth into skilled manpower.
Sylhet City Corporation applauds Uttoron Project for taking this great initiative, he said adding, every officer-employee of the Sylhet City Corporation associated with Bholanand Uttoron Technical Training Center considers this training center as a part of development activities of Sylhet City Corporation.
Mohammad Badrul Haque said, "Due to lack of skills, our youth are not getting job opportunities in the country and abroad, so Bangladesh is lagging behind economically. The Bholanando Uttoron Technical Training Center will work to upskill the people of Sylhet".    -UNB


