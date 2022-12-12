3 die as bus hits pickup van in Dinajpur

DINAJPUR, Dec 11: Three people were killed as a bus hit a pickup van in Fulbari upazila of Dinajpur early Sunday.

The deceased were identified as pickup driver Oliullah Oli, 22, his helper Azizur Rahman Nishan, 24, and Mostakim Billah, 25..

The accident occurred around 4:00am when the bus hit the Rajshahi-bound pickup van coming from opposite direction on Dinajpur-Gobindaganj regional highway in Bhimpur area and fled the scene immediately, said Ashraful Islam, officer-in-charge (OC) of Fulbari police station.

The accident left the trio dead on spot, the OC added. -UNB











