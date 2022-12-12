Video
Monday, 12 December, 2022
City News

Covid: 29 more cases, 0 death

Published : Monday, 12 December, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 115

Bangladesh reported 29 more Covid cases in the 24 hours till Sunday morning.
With the new numbers, the country's total caseload rose to 2,036,806, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).
However, the official death toll from the disease remained unchanged at 29,436 as no new fatalities were reported.
The daily case test positivity rose to 1.82 percent from Saturday's 1.25 percent as 1,591 samples were tested during the period.
The mortality and recovery rates remained unchanged at 1.45 percent and 97.53 percent, respectively.    -UNB


