Speaker seeks India's cooperation for energy sector, repatriation of Rohingyas

Published : Monday, 12 December, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 98

Jatiya Sangsad (JS) Speaker Dr Shirin Sharmin Chaudhury today sought India's cooperation for energy sector in Bangladesh during global energy crisis and peaceful repatriation of the forcibly displaced Myanmar citizens Rohingyas to their homeland as well.
The Speaker made the call when Indian High Commissioner Pranay Kumar Verma paid a courtesy call on her at her Sangsad Bhaban office here,
 said a press release.
During the visit, they discussed mutual interest, including long friendship between Bangladesh and India, expansion of commerce and trade, economic progress, cooperation in energy sector, climate change and women empowerment.
"The diplomatic wisdom and ideological leaderships of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and the then Indian Prime Minister Indira Gandhi set the foundation for the historical relationship between the two countries," Dr Shirin said.
India gave shelter and all kinds of support to the Bangladeshi refugees during the Great War of Liberation, which the people of this country remember with due respect, she added.
Under the leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, the Speaker said, India-Bangladesh relations became more stronger and consolidated, the Ganges water sharing agreement and land boundary agreement with India were also signed.
Mutual cooperation of Bangladesh and India in the fields like climate change, women empowerment, regional peace and security will further strengthen the relationship between the two countries, Dr Shirin added.
Noting that a delegation led by Assam Legislative Assembly Speaker Biswajit Daimary recently visited Bangladesh Jatiya Sangsad, she expressed eagerness to invite India Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla in the celebration of the golden jubilee of Bangladesh national assembly.
Indian High Commissioner Pranay Kumar Verma acclaimed Bangladesh's unprecedented development under the leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and said the relationship between the people of India and Bangladesh is very cordial.
The cultural heritage of the both countries is identical, he said, adding that the historical relations between the two countries can be further strengthened through the exchange of visits by parliamentary delegations.
The high commissioner said that if India-Bangladesh can face the global challenges jointly, the socio-economic conditions would be improved further.
Senior officials of the parliament secretariat were present during the meeting.    BSS



