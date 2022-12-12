Six JS seats declared vacant, after 7 BNP MPs resign

Declaring six seats of BNP Members of Parliament (MPs) vacant, the Parliament (Jatiya Sangsad) Secretariat on Sunday issued separate gazette notifications accepting their resignation letters.

As a result, the six constituencies out of seven seats of the BNP lawmakers will be considered as vacant and there will be no bar to hold by-elections in the seats.

The six seats are Thakurgaon-3 of Zahidur Rahman, Bogura-6 of Gulam Mohammad Siraj (GM Siraj), Bogura-4 of Mosharof Hosen, Chapainawabganj-2 of Aminul Islam, Brahmanbaria-2 of Abdus Sattar Bhuiyan and reserved women seat-50 of Rumeen Farhana.

Earlier receiving the

resignation letters of the six lawmakers, the Speaker Shirin Sharmin Chaudhury told reporters that those who have submitted in person would be declared vacant soon. As Abdus Sattar Bhuiyan was not present there in person, his signature in the resignation letter would be examined.

Another lawmaker of BNP, Harunur Rashid of Chapainawabganj-3 is abroad. He will submit his resignation letter in person after returning to the country.

KM Abdus Salam, Secretary to the Parliament Secretariat, signed the gazette notifications issued declaring the seats vacant.

The notifications said that MPs Gulam Mohammad Siraj (GM Siraj) of Bogura-6, Zahidur Rahman of Thakurgaon-3, Mosharof Hosen of Bogura-4, Aminul Islam of Chapainawabganj-2, Abdus Sattar Bhuiyan of Brahmanbaria-2 and Rumeen Farhana of reserved women seat-50 have resigned from the JS.

Their resignation letters have been accepted and their parliamentary seats were declared vacant.

Five BNP MPs submitted their resignation to the Jatiya Sangsad (JS) speaker in-person on Sunday. Five of the BNP lawmakers went to the parliament around 11:00am and handed over their resignations. Meanwhile, the others submitted their resignation letters via the BNP whip.

Two others, Abdus Sattar Bhuiyan of Brahmanbaria-2 and Harunur Rashid of Chapainawabganj-3 submitted their resignation letter through email. As Harunur Rashid is abroad, his resignation letter was not accepted.

Earlier on Saturday's rally held in the Dhaka's Golapbagh field, BNP announced the resignation of its MPs as per the decision of the party's standing committee.

Meanwhile, the Election Commission (EC) has started its preparation to by-polls in the parliament seats made vacant following the resignation of BNP MPs within 90 days of being declared vacant according to EC officials.









