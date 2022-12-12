Video
Hall-Mark Scam Of Tk 5.19cr

Ex-MD SB, 8 others jailed for 17 years

Published : Monday, 12 December, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 88
Court Correspondent

A Dhaka Court on Sunday sentenced nine people, including state-owned Sonali Bank's former Managing Director (MD) Humayun Kabir to 17 years imprisonment in a case for misappropriating  Tk 5 crore 19 lakh of the bank as loan in the name of Hall-Mark Group.
Judge Md Iqbal Hossain of Special Judge Court-5 delivered the verdict in presence of four accused.
Among the convicts,  three others  are Saiful Islam Raza, Managing Director of Paragon Knit Composite Ltd, a sister concern of Hall-Mark Group, Abdullah Al Mamun, Director of Paragon Knit, and Md Makbul Hossain, proprietor of Mondal Traders.
The Hall-Mark Group scam is known as one of the biggest debt scandals in     the banking history of Bangladesh. The group of companies had reportedly embezzled Tk 27.31 billion with the help of bank officials from the Ruposhi Bangla Hotel branch of the Sonali Bank between 2010 and 2012.
The Court sentenced eight persons including Sonali Bank's six  officials to 17 years imprisonment in two sections of the penal code  and the other was sentenced to eight years imprisonment.
Convicts awarded 17 years jail terms are Sonali Bank's former MD Humayun Kabir, DMD Mainul Haque, GM Noni Gopal Nath, DGM Sofiz Uddin Ahmed, AGM Md Kamrul Hossain and executive officers Md Abdul Matin and  Saiful Islam Raza,   MD of Paragon Knit Composite Ltd, a sister concern of Hall-Mark Group, Abdullah Al Mamun, Director of Paragon Knit, and Md Makbul Hossain, proprietor of Mondal Traders.
The case statement is that the accused in connivance with others abusing power creating  fake  export-import documents in favour of  Paragon Knit Composite Ltd, the accused misappropriated  of  Tk 51,977,700  of state-owned Sonali Bank.
 In this connection Deputy Director Joinal Abedin of ACC filed a case with Ramna police on January 1 in 2013.


