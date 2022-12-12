Video
Hasina urges Japanese business community to invest more in Bangladesh

Published : Monday, 12 December, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 131

Sheikh Hasina has pinned her hopes on Bangladesh-Japan trade relations growing stronger as she called for more investment from the Japanese business community.
"Bangladesh is a great place to invest and the private companies in Japan can invest in Bangladesh," the prime minister said in a meeting with outgoing Japanese Ambassador Ito Naoki at the Ganabhaban on Sunday.
She said the government is developing a special tourism zone for foreigners in Cox's Bazar and sought Japan's cooperation in it. "Whatever Japan does, it does nicely," Hasina said.
Her Deputy Press
    Secretary KM Sakhawat Moon briefed the journalists following the ambassador's visit.
Hasina lauded Naoki's role in strengthening the ties and ensuring the smooth running of the Japan-backed mega projects in Bangladesh during his time.
She thanked Japan for its support in constructing the Matarbari Deep Sea Port, Dhaka Metro Rail, and the third terminal of Shahjalal International Airport.
The Japanese envoy hoped Bangladesh would continue to have peace, discipline, stability, socio-economic development and democratic environment under Hasina's leadership.
Reassuring Hasina of more help for Bangladesh, Naoki said the two countries have been nurturing a relationship for socio-economic and technical development since Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman's Japan visit after Bangladesh's independence.
The prime minister and the Japanese ambassador discussed the Rohingya crisis during the meeting and agreed the refugees should return to their home country Myanmar.
Naoki expressed interest in establishing libraries for children in Dhaka. He also said Bangladeshi students have fair opportunities to study in Japan and it would offer more scholarships to Bangladeshi students in future.
"Bangladeshi students are doing well, especially in the agriculture sector," he noted.


