PM seeks international partners' support to implement National Adaptation Plan

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Sunday urged the international partners to support the efforts of Bangladesh to implement its National Adaptation Plan (NAP) for 2023-2050 which requires a total of US$ 230 billion.

"We shall need 230 billion US Dollar for implementing our NAP from both domestic and international resources. Bangladesh continues to seek a 50-50 distribution between adaptation and mitigation from international climate financing," she said.

The premier said this while opening the Global Hub on Locally Led Adaptation at Foreign Service Academy here, joining virtually from her official residence Ganabhaban.

She said Bangladesh government now spends 6 or 7 percent of its GDP for climate adaptation and has recently launched the NAP for 2023-2050.

Mentioning that Bangladesh has set up a Climate Change Trust Fund back in 2009 after COP15 with its own resources, she said the fund has so far implemented 800 projects for both climate adaptation and mitigation.

Sheikh Hasina said, "Our NAP will complement the work being done under our Bangladesh Delta Plan 2100 and Mujib Climate Prosperity Plan. I invite our partners from the international public and private sectors to join us in this effort in the spirit of the Paris Agreement."

The premier also called upon all major carbon emitting countries to further enhance the scope of their nationally determined contributions in parallel.

She said, "We must all redouble our efforts to keep the global warming limited to 1.5o Centigrade."

She continued that Bangladesh government will extend all possible support to the Global Hub on Locally Led Adaptation being launched today.

"We are pleased to have this as yet another offering from Bangladesh for the climate vulnerable people around the world," she added.

She went on saying that Bangladesh looked forward to seeing the emergence of the Global Center on Adaptation (GCA) Regional Office in Dhaka as a centre of excellence for the region and beyond.

The prime minister said the people of Bangladesh have been living with natural calamities for ages and have attained some sort resilience against flood, tidal surge, cyclone and other hazards.

She said that they have learned to adapt to the changing courses of nature and their collective efforts have turned Bangladesh into a climate adaptation hub.

GCA Chair former UN Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon, GCA Chief Executive Officer Dr Patrick Verkooijen, Bangladesh Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen, Environment, Forest and Climate Change Minister Md Shahab Uddin and British High Commissioner to Bangladesh Robert Chatterton Dickson spoke on the occasion. BSS









