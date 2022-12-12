Ctg South dist AL triennial Confce today

CHATTOGRAM, Dec 11: The triennial conference of Chattogram South district Awami League (AL) will be held today after 17 years.

The conference kicks off at Gymnasium field adjacent to M A Aziz Stadium at 10 am.

The second session will be held at Gymnasium premises at 3 pm.

Road Transport and Bridges Minister and AL General Secretary Obaidul Quader will attend as the chief guest while Mosharraf Hussain, MP, will open the meeting.

AL Joint General Secretaries Mahbubul Alam Hanif and Hasan Mahmud, Organising Secretary Abu Sayeed Al Mahmud, Land Minister Saifuzzaman Chowdhury are expected to attend as special guests.

In the second session, the President and the General Secretary of the unit will be elected.