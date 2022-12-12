Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 12 December, 2022, 6:10 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Miscellaneous

Climate change has huge impacts on Bangladesh: Seminar

Published : Monday, 12 December, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 85

Speakers at a dialogue said communities that depend on fisheries and aquaculture in Bangladesh are at the forefront of climate change impacts.  
They said small-scale artisanal (traditional) fisheries and aquaculture make an invaluable contribution to the country's food and nutrition security and the fishing communities need assistance to adapt to the effects of climate change.  
The speaker came up with remarks at a dialogue on 'The impact of climate change on the country's fisheries sector' held on Sunday at Bangabandhu International Conference Centre in Dhaka to mark the International Year of Artisanal Fisheries and Aquaculture 2022.
The Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO) is the lead agency to celebrate the occassion this year in collaboration with other bodies of the United Nations.
They said more than one million people in Bangladesh depend on small-scale fisheries and aquaculture for their livelihoods. Nearly 90 percent of all marine capture in Bangladesh is from small-scale or artisanal fishers, they added.
Robert D. Simpson, FAO Representative in Bangladesh, said "Small-scale fishers in Bangladesh make an invaluable contribution to the country's food and nutrition security, as well as the rural economy. FAO is committed to working with Bangladesh to strengthen the fisheries sector, with a focus on helping fishing communities adapt to the effects of climate change."
Norman, FAO's Senior Technical Advisor for fisheries and climate change, said "Climate change is having profound impacts on fishery and aquaculture-reliant communities and the ecosystems they depend on, especially in tropical regions.    -UNB


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Ctg South dist AL triennial Confce today
Climate change has huge impacts on Bangladesh: Seminar
German envoy meets BNP leader Amir Khosru
Anne de Henning's photo show of Bangladesh's birth, Bangabandhu Dec 15-24
BB asks banks to relax LC margin rate for Ramadan items
Want to dedicate myself to country's service: SC Justice Jahangir Hossain
Dengue: 118 more patients hospitalised
Class 5 scholarship exams on Dec 29


Latest News
Mahila Dal leader sued for derogatory remarks on PM
BNP's 10-point demand contains no new issue: Quader
Agricultural Loan Fair held in Naogaon
Two held with hemp in Rajshahi
School teacher's hanging body recovered in Bogura
Fakhrul, Abbas denied bail
Man held with hemp in Rajbari
Digital Bangladesh Dibos celebrated in Patuakhali
Child mowed down by tractor in Dinajpur
SC verdict on ban on GM Quader’s party activities on Tuesday
Most Read News
India stands by the govt of Hasina: Ajit Doval
Indian actress murdered by son over property dispute
Gazette published declaring 6 seats of BNP MPs vacant
Giroud takes France into World Cup semis as Kane penalty miss costs England
What happens to Ronaldo’s career after Portugal’s exit?
Bail hearing of Fakhrul, Abbas on Monday
Kabir Bin Anwar made new cabinet secretary
One held with Yaba pills in Moulvibazar
BNP’s Nayapaltan office reopens 4 days after police raid
Sonali Bank's former MD among 9 jailed for 17yrs
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft