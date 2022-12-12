Anne de Henning's photo show of Bangladesh's birth, Bangabandhu Dec 15-24

To showcase rare and never before seen images by veteran French photographer Anne de Henning - shot during her visits to Bangladesh in 1971 to 1972 - Samdani Art Foundation and Centre for Research and Information (CRI) have arranged an exhibition in Dhaka.

The exhibition titled 'Witnessing History in the Making: Photographs by Anne de Henning' will celebrate the photographer's visit to Bangladesh after 50 years.

The exhibition at Dhaka's Liberation War Museum will be held from December 15 to December 24. Anne de Henning will be present at the opening ceremony and give a special tour through her exhibition. She will also revisit some of the places she had been in during her 1971 and 1972 visits.

Between 1971 and 1972, the photojournalist captured the birth of the nation and her remarkable private archive of unseen photographs is a unique record of the pivotal years which saw East Pakistan transformed into Bangladesh.

The earliest set of photographs from 1971 cover Anne's first visit to the country at the age of 25.

During the early days of conflict in April, the Pakistani authorities were obstructing foreign journalists to keep them from reporting on the atrocities on the civilian population after Operation Searchlight on March 26, 1971.

This encouraged Anne to secretly travel to East Pakistan along with her colleagues. -UNB







