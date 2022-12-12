Video
Want to dedicate myself to country's service: SC Justice Jahangir Hossain

Published : Monday, 12 December, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 82
Staff Correspondent

Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA) and the Attorney General's Office felicitated the three newly appointed judges in the Appellate Division of the Supreme Court.
According to the Supreme Court's custom, Attorney General AM Amin Uddin and President of the Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA) Advocate Md Momtaz Uddin Fakir read out the glorious career of the new judges.
Then, in response to the reception, newly appointed judges --- Justice Md Ashfaqul Islam, Justice Md Abu Zafor Siddique and Justice Jahangir Hossain Salim spoke.
Newly appointed Appellate Division Justice Jahangir Hossain Salim on Sunday said that he wanted to spend the next period of his career in the service of the country and the nation.
"I want to dedicate myself as before with honesty, duty and hard work for the service of the country and nation," Justice Jahangir Hossain came up with the comments while Attorney General office and Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA) conferred felicitation to the three-justices of the Appellate Division, who were appointed on Thursday.
Justice Jahangir Hossain said, 'I believe that united work removes any kind of crisis, transference the society and moves the country forward. And, this requires human brotherhood and has to be selfless and self-sacrificing.'
"Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, the greatest Bengali nation father of all time, has enlivened us on the path of that ideal. Each of us can play an effective role in building a non-communal society by holding and nurturing the ideal of father of the nation," Justice Jahangir said.
He said, "I want to devote the next period of my working life to the service of the country and the nation. I want to dedicate myself to this great profession as before with honesty, duty and hard work."
Chief Justice Hasan Foez Siddique, other judges and lawyers of the Appellate Division were present at the programme.
On December 8, President Md Abdul Hamid appointed the three judges to the Appellate Division of the Supreme Court as per the Article 95(1) of the Constitution.
Earlier, six judges were carrying out the judicial function in the Appellate Division, they are: Hasan Foez Siddique (chief justice), Muhammad Imman Ali, Md Nuruzzaman, Obaidul Hassan, Justice Borhanuddin and Justice M Enayetur Rahim. With the appointment of three new judges, the number of judges in the Appellate Division stood at nine.


