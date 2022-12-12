Health hazards of noise pollution

Dear Sir



Dhaka has one of the worst traffic jams in the world; citizens are forced to stand on the roads for hours. Dhaka currently has a lot of issues, but no answers. With these issues, noise pollution has a significant impact on city life. The severity of this issue is increasing.



Nowadays, in the villages and towns there is a loud noise in the big sound box. It causes ones irritation but who cares that. The music is going on with a high volume. But when there was no mechanism, noise pollution levels were not high.



Due to noise pollution, there may born a sick generation in future, Experts says. The next generation will be born sick as a result of continuous noise pollution. A study on sound pollution shows that almost many critical diseases are caused by noise pollution. So, two things consciousness and law can solve the problem and our next generation may get a chance to live healthy.



Alok Acharja

Teacher and freelance writer

