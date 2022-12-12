Surveillance on paper price will save publishing industry



Md Atikur Rahman



Currently, as the price of this paper is increasing, the price of the finished product is increasing by 30 percent in the last one week. Those concerned say that due to disruption of production in the factory, there has been tension in the supply to the market. And with this opportunity, the price of paper in the open and wholesale market is increasing. However, the price of all types of paper did not rise at the same rate. Among the various grades of paper, the price of ledger paper has increased by 30 thousand taka per ton.



According to the information, the price of paper in the wholesale market has increased every day in the last one week. The price of white print paper increased by Tk 25 thousand per ton in a week from Tk 1 lakh 35 thousand to Tk 1 lakh 60 thousand. The price of white newsprint paper has increased by Tk 15 thousand per ton. The price of this paper has increased from 20 thousand and now it is being sold at 1 lakh 35 thousand per ton. Basically, the price of laser paper has increased the most in the last one week. The price per ton increased by 30 thousand taka to 1 lakh 70 thousand taka. The price of newsprint paper has increased from 64 thousand to 85 thousand taka per ton. The price of this cheap paper has increased by 33 percent in the last two weeks.



Many traders say that the paper is less than the mill. Meanwhile, due to the sudden increase in price, they have to answer to the buyers. As a result, they are buying less paper, due to which their sales have halved. Many are blaming the energy crisis for this situation. At present, due to the energy crisis in the country, priority is being given to start the daily food mills by rationing the gas that is available. This disrupts the production of other mills. This has a particular impact on paper mills. As a result less production has created a shortage of paper, due to which prices have increased.



It is not only paper prices that have risen in the visible wholesale market. The price of Malat paper has also increased. According to the information, the price of each 100 mulat paper has increased from Tk 1,800 to Tk 2,600 in the last one week. The price of the same amount of art card is now up to Tk 500 more. 100 art cards are available for 3 thousand 500 taka. The price of one ream of colored paper has increased from Tk 850 to Tk 150 and is being sold at Tk 1,000 in wholesale. In the wholesale market, the price of a 25 kg bag of pen-making plastic has increased from Tk 3,800 to Tk 4,400. The cost of other materials related to paper is also increased. A week ago a dozen notebooks of 120 pages were sold at wholesale for Tk 310 to Tk 320. Now it has to be bought for 400 rupees. A diary, notebooks, various files, ledger books, box files, the price of paper materials such as notebooks has increased by 30 percent in the past week. The price of 100 medium size khaki envelopes has increased from Tk 25 to Tk 30.



On the other hand, due to this unusual increase in the price of paper, the country's newspapers are in dire straits. Many newspapers have already closed down, many newspapers have reduced circulation. Because suddenly the excessive price of paper has increased. If this trend continues, many newspapers will be closed down. Also, many people involved in this profession will lose their jobs, which is not desirable.



Because, the price of each ton of paper has increased by 35 thousand taka. Just as paper is used as a notebook for students, paper is also needed for printing books and newspapers. But the prices of these materials are increasing uncontrollably. In just five months, the wholesale price has increased by Tk 35,000 to 37,000 per ton. Newspaper owners, students and publishing industry stakeholders are in trouble.



Printing traders say the price of paper has gone up a lot in the last few months. Prices increase every week. The account which could be bought for Tk 40 to Tk 45 is now Tk 65 to Tk 70. 280 taka rim is now about 400 taka. Mia Riazul Islam, a book publisher of Chawkbazar in the capital, said, 'The price of paper has increased by 30 to 35 thousand taka per ton. Earlier the price of paper was 95 thousand to 1 lakh taka. Newsprint has to be bought for 70 to 75 thousand taka. Due to the instability in the paper market, it is also under a lot of concern. In this regard, the printing business cites various challenges, including getting work late, rising paper prices due to the war in Ukraine, and power outages.



According to the National Curriculum and Textbook Board (NCTB), An initiative has been taken to print 34 crore 61 lakh 63 thousand copies of textbooks for the next academic year. Out of this, 9 crore 98 lakh 53 thousand copies of pre-primary to primary level and 24 crore 63 lakh 10 thousand copies of textbooks for secondary level will be printed.



The four-color books for primary and secondary levels are printed on 80 gsm paper, said minters. And secondary one color books are printed on 60 gsm paper. When the tender process for primary and secondary level textbooks was going on, the price of this quality paper in the market was Tk 50 thousand per ton. Now the price has increased by about one and a half to two times. Due to the increase in the price, the printing traders are sitting bent. They say that they have to pay according to the market price, otherwise they cannot print the book.



People associated with the Printing Industry Association say that the maximum amount of paper available in the country, it will be possible to print 30 to 40 percent of textbooks. Three paper mills produce textbook paper. They have a maximum of 40 thousand tons of pulp for paper production. More than 1 lakh tons of paper will be needed to print 35 crore books. The only way to solve this problem is to allow duty-free import of paper or virgin pulp from abroad in the national interest.



On the other hand, there is growing concern among the publishers ahead of February 21 Book Fair. In this situation, the government concerned should increase the surveillance of paper import, domestic production and proper supply management and stop the violence of syndicate businessmen in this sector.



The columnist and former public relations officer, BUFT















