‘Ambiguity' over Rohingya repatriation

In the Rakhine state of Myanmar, a fierce shootout is going on between Tatmadaw, the Junta military, and the Arakan Army (AA), the revolutionary armed separatist group fighting for the sovereignty of the Rakhine state. The military is using mortars and airstrikes against the AA. The military choppers have entered Bangladesh airspace several times, violating international laws. Hostilities across borders raised new tension and posed threats tothe repatriation of Rohingya refugees living in Bangladesh.



However, since 2017, around 1.1 million Rohingya people have been living in 34 camps of Cox's Bazar. Bangladesh accommodated the displaced Rohingyas and took multiple initiatives to repatriate them. At least two attempts for repatriation have failed since the influx in 2017. In August this year, they observed five years of their exodus into Bangladesh. They have reiterated the urgency of repatriation to their homeland. Before that, they arranged a campaign under the banner `Go Home' in the camps to draw the attention of the global communities to take emergency steps to repatriate them with safety and dignity. During the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Michelle Bachelet's visit to the camps in, they demand dun's effective initiatives to improve the situation in their homeland and start the repatriation. In response to that, she only urged Rohingyas to be patient.



Meanwhile, the situation turned more uncertain since the military takeover by the coup d'état in February 2021. The newly elected democratic government has overthrown in the coup. Later, they formed a shadow government in the name of the National Unity Government (NUG).NUG constituted the People's Defense Force (PDF) and started fighting against the Junta military. Strong resistance against the military from PDF and ethnic armed groups all over the country led to Intense warfare. Repatriation has been uncertain as hostilities, resistance and clashes spread across the country since the military takeover.



The vast Rohingya community inhabits the hilly areas of the southern coastal region of Bangladesh. They have been living there for at least five years with rudimentary facilities, no work, and little access to education. Being stuck in the overcrowded camps, their lives have become inhumane. Over 80% of the refugees in Cox's Bazar rely on external aid to survive. Every family gets a monthly food ration of BDT 1,030per person. Rohingyas repeatedly stressed that running a family with this allocation is very hard. The influx of refugees adds immense pressure on host communities and the environment in a densely populated country. As the arable lands of the locality are declining sharply, and Rohingyas are occupying the labour market, it causes immense suffering for the locals. Not only the Rohingya, a WFP report says, their host communities in Cox's Bazar also remain highly vulnerable and at high risk of hunger. The population growth rate is alarming, as Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal said in April this year that some 35,000 babies are born in Rohingya camps yearly. Little access to safe water, sufficient nutrition, and healthcare facilities are causing malnutrition and disease outbreaks. There is little facility of getting formal education for the Rohingya children. 75% of the children are deprived of formal education. The frustrated teenagers are growing up lacking skills for their future. This drives them to organize youth gangs and engage in criminal activities, including narcotics trafficking, murder, rape, etc.



However, the internal security situation in the camps is worsening as several armed organizations' activities are intensifying gradually. Local police said that around 2,441 cases have been filed against Rohingyas in the last five years, covering at least 14 types of criminal activities, including killings, drugs, human trafficking, abduction, theft, robbery, snatching, arms and rape. At least 109 people died in gunfights with security forces. Around 14-20 armed criminal groups are active in the camps in Ukhiya and Teknaf. As of August 2022, 115 murders have been reported in the last five years in internal conflicts among these gangs. In the last four months, at least 20 people were killed, most of them are pro-repatriation leaders.



Moreover, the new tension in the Rakhine state posed a new threat to the Rohingya population. Meanwhile, at least 20 Rohingya families fled to Bangladesh in September due to ongoing clashes. According to the arrived people, about 1,000 Rohingyas are waiting for infiltration along the other side of the border.



On October 20, Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen said that the current military government has agreed to take back Rohingyas after verification, but there is no specific timeframe. Previously, on June 14, Bangladesh handed over a list of 830,000 individuals containing biometric data but the Myanmar authority has only verified 58,000. This implies that their motive is apparent to delay the process. In the recent UNGA address, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina called upon the United Nations to play a strong and effective role to create a safe environment for repatriation. China and Russia are backing the junta military for their own political and economic interests. The UN Security Council also failed to come up with an effective solution to the Rohingya crisis, despite widespread global support for the Rohingyas. Though the western blocks raised their concerns and funded assistance for the refugees, they couldn't play an effective role that can facilitate repatriation. Lingering the process is making the Rohingyas ultimate sufferers. As a regional power, India and ASEAN member states should collaborate with the afflicted nations as the crisis fester and give rise to more radicalism, extremism, terrorism, and cross-border crimes. The only solution is repatriating the Rohingyas to their own land. Therefore, the world must look onto coercive measures and use all available tools to hold the Myanmar authority accountable on repatriation.

The writer is a human rights activist, refugee affairs researcher, and freelance columnist















