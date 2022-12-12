Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 12 December, 2022, 6:09 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Editorial

Ensure safe tourism in Chittagong region

Published : Monday, 12 December, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 161

Ensure safe tourism in Chittagong region

Ensure safe tourism in Chittagong region

What�s the use of having a unique natural bio-diversity with eye-catching hills, panoramic beauty of dancing showers, rippling lakes and murmuring rivers if a country fails to become an ideal sanctuary for safe tourism? The answer, in a word is "Unfortunate". And there is no way to deny this truth from a recent report published in this daily regarding the barriers in the development of tourism in Chittagong hill-tracts.

Where many countries in the world with more constraints than us present their history, civilization and culture in a manner that compels people to visit their country- the fact that we cannot ensure the tourists with guarantee of minimum security only makes a cruel joke of our claims about development achievement.

Khagrachhari, Rangamati and Bandarban - country's three key tourist spots' are reportedly failing to draw enough number of tourists on safety and security grounds. Alarming rise in militancy has not only led the administration to extend the ban on tourists on these darling spots, but also forcing the local people to restrict their movements.

Located 2,000 feet above sea level, Sajek valley with a serene touch of nature, possessing almost all tourism potentials befitting for a world class tourist spot is losing upbeat amid fears of conflicts and violence unleashed by armed groups.

Tourism is one of the fastest growing industries in the world. Flourishing, tuned with changing tastes and mentality under globalization - global tourism industry is playing an important role in national economies. From a broader perspective- with the world's largest sea beach, unique mangrove forest and a number of world heritage sites - Bangladesh should have turned into a top tourist destination long time ago.

However, growing security threat in different tourist spots of CHT simply paints the grim picture of our sheer failure to capitalise on a highly promising industry. Until our tourism authority realise that successful tourism industry depends on ensuring safe and secure environment for visitors, the immense tourism potentials will remain untapped.

Already hit hard by the pandemic in 2020, our tourism industry marked a sharp decline in terms of generating revenue. In order to reverse the slumber state, there is no alternative to duly respond to the internal challenges existing in the country. Once the sector can bounce back to the pre-pandemic times, it will also add to our dwindling foreign exchange reserves.

With security top on the priority list, there are a number of key issues such as improving communication services, transport and hospitality facilities to work with , so to ensure a sustainable tourism sector that can palpably match with the international standards.

With the New Year barely a few days away, it is time for the government to beef up safety and security measures for domestic and foreign tourists in the greater Chittagong region.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Ensure safe tourism in Chittagong region
PM's stand on Rohingya repatriation appropriate
PM’s call to end arms race
Tigers seal ODI series, what next?
Consumers being the punching bag of unrelenting price hike
Perilous air pollution triggering numerous health hazards
Export earnings outshine against all odds
No end in consumers’ woes with kitchen market


Latest News
Mahila Dal leader sued for derogatory remarks on PM
BNP's 10-point demand contains no new issue: Quader
Agricultural Loan Fair held in Naogaon
Two held with hemp in Rajshahi
School teacher's hanging body recovered in Bogura
Fakhrul, Abbas denied bail
Man held with hemp in Rajbari
Digital Bangladesh Dibos celebrated in Patuakhali
Child mowed down by tractor in Dinajpur
SC verdict on ban on GM Quader’s party activities on Tuesday
Most Read News
India stands by the govt of Hasina: Ajit Doval
Indian actress murdered by son over property dispute
Gazette published declaring 6 seats of BNP MPs vacant
Giroud takes France into World Cup semis as Kane penalty miss costs England
What happens to Ronaldo’s career after Portugal’s exit?
Bail hearing of Fakhrul, Abbas on Monday
Kabir Bin Anwar made new cabinet secretary
One held with Yaba pills in Moulvibazar
BNP’s Nayapaltan office reopens 4 days after police raid
Sonali Bank's former MD among 9 jailed for 17yrs
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft