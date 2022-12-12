

Ensure safe tourism in Chittagong region



Where many countries in the world with more constraints than us present their history, civilization and culture in a manner that compels people to visit their country- the fact that we cannot ensure the tourists with guarantee of minimum security only makes a cruel joke of our claims about development achievement.



Khagrachhari, Rangamati and Bandarban - country's three key tourist spots' are reportedly failing to draw enough number of tourists on safety and security grounds. Alarming rise in militancy has not only led the administration to extend the ban on tourists on these darling spots, but also forcing the local people to restrict their movements.



Located 2,000 feet above sea level, Sajek valley with a serene touch of nature, possessing almost all tourism potentials befitting for a world class tourist spot is losing upbeat amid fears of conflicts and violence unleashed by armed groups.



Tourism is one of the fastest growing industries in the world. Flourishing, tuned with changing tastes and mentality under globalization - global tourism industry is playing an important role in national economies. From a broader perspective- with the world's largest sea beach, unique mangrove forest and a number of world heritage sites - Bangladesh should have turned into a top tourist destination long time ago.



However, growing security threat in different tourist spots of CHT simply paints the grim picture of our sheer failure to capitalise on a highly promising industry. Until our tourism authority realise that successful tourism industry depends on ensuring safe and secure environment for visitors, the immense tourism potentials will remain untapped.



Already hit hard by the pandemic in 2020, our tourism industry marked a sharp decline in terms of generating revenue. In order to reverse the slumber state, there is no alternative to duly respond to the internal challenges existing in the country. Once the sector can bounce back to the pre-pandemic times, it will also add to our dwindling foreign exchange reserves.



With security top on the priority list, there are a number of key issues such as improving communication services, transport and hospitality facilities to work with , so to ensure a sustainable tourism sector that can palpably match with the international standards.



With the New Year barely a few days away, it is time for the government to beef up safety and security measures for domestic and foreign tourists in the greater Chittagong region.



