Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 12 December, 2022, 6:09 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Foreign News

Sunak faces new demands from his fractious party

Published : Monday, 12 December, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 74

LONDON, Dec 11: British Conservative politicians on Sunday launched two campaigns to address concerns about the direction of the party and the government, the latest challenge to new Prime Minister Rishi Sunak's attempts to unite a fractured party.
The Conservative Party has already ousted two prime ministers in 2022 - Boris Johnson and Liz Truss - and trails the opposition Labour party in the polls by double digits, with another national election expected in 2024.
Sunak became prime minister in October when Truss resigned after less than two months. Her chaotic tenure was fatally damaged when her fiscal plan for unfunded tax cuts lost the confidence of markets.
Sunak has reversed those plans and instead raised taxes, reassuring financial markets, but upsetting some Conservative lawmakers.
"In the recent budget, the government decided to tax the British public at levels not seen since the end of the Second World War," a group of 40 Conservative lawmakers wrote to finance minister Jeremy Hunt on Sunday.    -Reuters



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Sunak faces new demands from his fractious party
Russia oil embargo, price cap disrupts tankers
High-level US envoys to visit China in effort to repair ties
Russia offers India help in overcoming oil price cap imposed by West
Hearing aids may help you avoid Dementia, study finds
Belarus offers Ukraine grain transit without conditions: UN
Iran again summons UK, German envoys
Philippine protesters decry alleged injustices under Marcos


Latest News
Mahila Dal leader sued for derogatory remarks on PM
BNP's 10-point demand contains no new issue: Quader
Agricultural Loan Fair held in Naogaon
Two held with hemp in Rajshahi
School teacher's hanging body recovered in Bogura
Fakhrul, Abbas denied bail
Man held with hemp in Rajbari
Digital Bangladesh Dibos celebrated in Patuakhali
Child mowed down by tractor in Dinajpur
SC verdict on ban on GM Quader’s party activities on Tuesday
Most Read News
India stands by the govt of Hasina: Ajit Doval
Indian actress murdered by son over property dispute
Gazette published declaring 6 seats of BNP MPs vacant
Giroud takes France into World Cup semis as Kane penalty miss costs England
What happens to Ronaldo’s career after Portugal’s exit?
Bail hearing of Fakhrul, Abbas on Monday
Kabir Bin Anwar made new cabinet secretary
One held with Yaba pills in Moulvibazar
BNP’s Nayapaltan office reopens 4 days after police raid
Sonali Bank's former MD among 9 jailed for 17yrs
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft