Sunak faces new demands from his fractious party

LONDON, Dec 11: British Conservative politicians on Sunday launched two campaigns to address concerns about the direction of the party and the government, the latest challenge to new Prime Minister Rishi Sunak's attempts to unite a fractured party.

The Conservative Party has already ousted two prime ministers in 2022 - Boris Johnson and Liz Truss - and trails the opposition Labour party in the polls by double digits, with another national election expected in 2024.

Sunak became prime minister in October when Truss resigned after less than two months. Her chaotic tenure was fatally damaged when her fiscal plan for unfunded tax cuts lost the confidence of markets.

Sunak has reversed those plans and instead raised taxes, reassuring financial markets, but upsetting some Conservative lawmakers.

"In the recent budget, the government decided to tax the British public at levels not seen since the end of the Second World War," a group of 40 Conservative lawmakers wrote to finance minister Jeremy Hunt on Sunday. -Reuters