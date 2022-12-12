Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 12 December, 2022, 6:09 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Foreign News

Russia oil embargo, price cap disrupts tankers

Published : Monday, 12 December, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 99

LONDON, Dec 11: The European Union embargo on Russia's oil and an international cap on the price of the country's crude is disrupting the maritime transport sector.
The EU on Monday enforced an embargo on Russian crude shipments, the bloc's latest sanction in retaliation for Moscow's invasion of Ukraine.
This week also saw the start of a $60 cap on a barrel of Russian crude, agreed by Western nations.
- Tanker traffic jam -
Aimed at depriving Russia of key income, the measures have also slowed transportation of its oil by sea.
This is because Turkey has started to request proof of insurance from tankers loaded with Russian crude, slowing their passage through the Bosphorus and Dardanelles straits and onto international markets.
The Financial Times has reported that Russia has assembled a "shadow fleet" of more than 100 vessels seeking to circumnavigate the Western sanctions regime.
These ships are reportedly using non-Western insurers and selling oil at higher prices to countries that have not subscribed to the new sanctions.
A 1936 treaty guarantees the freedom of navigation to merchant vessels passing through Turkey's two straits.
But it also gives Turkey the right to regulate security -- a provision it is now using to make sure the oil ships are insured against spillage and other accidents.
The London P&I Club, a leading provider of maritime protection and indemnity insurance, claims "the Turkish government's requirements go well beyond the general information that is contained in a confirmation of entry letter.
"It requires... (confirmation) that cover will not be prejudiced under any circumstances, including where there is a sanctions breach on the part of the assured."
Marcus Baker, global head of Marine & Cargo at insurance broker Marsh, said the price cap "adds another layer of complexity to an already pretty complex situation".
He also told AFP: "The slowdown that might happen because of this added administrative burden may have the desired effect that the G7 wanted anyway."
The price ceiling was agreed by the Group of Seven rich countries, which includes Britain, Japan and the United States, as well as the EU and Australia.
Meanwhile as much as 95 percent of the P&I insurance market is run by insurers in the EU and Britain, who suddenly can no longer insure cargoes of Russia oil sold for more than $60 per barrel.
The market price of a barrel of Russian Urals crude is around $65, suggesting the cap may have only a limited impact in the short term.    -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Sunak faces new demands from his fractious party
Russia oil embargo, price cap disrupts tankers
High-level US envoys to visit China in effort to repair ties
Russia offers India help in overcoming oil price cap imposed by West
Hearing aids may help you avoid Dementia, study finds
Belarus offers Ukraine grain transit without conditions: UN
Iran again summons UK, German envoys
Philippine protesters decry alleged injustices under Marcos


Latest News
Mahila Dal leader sued for derogatory remarks on PM
BNP's 10-point demand contains no new issue: Quader
Agricultural Loan Fair held in Naogaon
Two held with hemp in Rajshahi
School teacher's hanging body recovered in Bogura
Fakhrul, Abbas denied bail
Man held with hemp in Rajbari
Digital Bangladesh Dibos celebrated in Patuakhali
Child mowed down by tractor in Dinajpur
SC verdict on ban on GM Quader’s party activities on Tuesday
Most Read News
India stands by the govt of Hasina: Ajit Doval
Indian actress murdered by son over property dispute
Gazette published declaring 6 seats of BNP MPs vacant
Giroud takes France into World Cup semis as Kane penalty miss costs England
What happens to Ronaldo’s career after Portugal’s exit?
Bail hearing of Fakhrul, Abbas on Monday
Kabir Bin Anwar made new cabinet secretary
One held with Yaba pills in Moulvibazar
BNP’s Nayapaltan office reopens 4 days after police raid
Sonali Bank's former MD among 9 jailed for 17yrs
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft