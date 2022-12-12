Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 12 December, 2022, 6:08 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

V-Day Handball begins today

Published : Monday, 12 December, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 76

The Victory Day Handball competition (men's and women's) begins from today (Monday) at Shaheed Captain M Mansur Ali Handball Stadium in the city.
In the day's opening men's division matches, Border Guard Bangladesh take on Team Handball Dhaka at 11.30 am while Bangladesh Ansar and VDP face Bangladesh Police Handball Club at 2:30 pm.
While in the women's division matches, Bangladesh Ansar and VDP meet Bodolgachi Handball Association at 1 pm and Jamalpur Sports Academy play against Bangladesh Police Handball Club at 4 pm.
A total of eight teams - four of men's and equal number of women's teams - will participate in the four-day competition which will be held marking the Victory Day.     -BSS


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Morocco fans celebrate the impossible and ask for more
V-Day Handball begins today
Pakistan fight back after England set stiff second Test target
Neymar 'psychologically destroyed' by WC exit
Australia beat West Indies by 419 runs to win 2nd Test and seal series
Incredible Giroud's magnificent World Cup continues
Bangladesh shift focus on India Test series
England spinner Leach completes 100 Test wickets


Latest News
Mahila Dal leader sued for derogatory remarks on PM
BNP's 10-point demand contains no new issue: Quader
Agricultural Loan Fair held in Naogaon
Two held with hemp in Rajshahi
School teacher's hanging body recovered in Bogura
Fakhrul, Abbas denied bail
Man held with hemp in Rajbari
Digital Bangladesh Dibos celebrated in Patuakhali
Child mowed down by tractor in Dinajpur
SC verdict on ban on GM Quader’s party activities on Tuesday
Most Read News
India stands by the govt of Hasina: Ajit Doval
Indian actress murdered by son over property dispute
Gazette published declaring 6 seats of BNP MPs vacant
Giroud takes France into World Cup semis as Kane penalty miss costs England
What happens to Ronaldo’s career after Portugal’s exit?
Bail hearing of Fakhrul, Abbas on Monday
Kabir Bin Anwar made new cabinet secretary
One held with Yaba pills in Moulvibazar
BNP’s Nayapaltan office reopens 4 days after police raid
Sonali Bank's former MD among 9 jailed for 17yrs
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft