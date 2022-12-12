V-Day Handball begins today

The Victory Day Handball competition (men's and women's) begins from today (Monday) at Shaheed Captain M Mansur Ali Handball Stadium in the city.

In the day's opening men's division matches, Border Guard Bangladesh take on Team Handball Dhaka at 11.30 am while Bangladesh Ansar and VDP face Bangladesh Police Handball Club at 2:30 pm.

While in the women's division matches, Bangladesh Ansar and VDP meet Bodolgachi Handball Association at 1 pm and Jamalpur Sports Academy play against Bangladesh Police Handball Club at 4 pm.

A total of eight teams - four of men's and equal number of women's teams - will participate in the four-day competition which will be held marking the Victory Day.








