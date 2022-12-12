Video
Pakistan fight back after England set stiff second Test target

Published : Monday, 12 December, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 77

MULTAN, DEC 11: Pakistan's Saud Shakeel and Imam-ul-Haq hit fighting half-centuries on Sunday to foil England's seam and pace attack and set up an exciting finish to the second Test in Multan.
Set a challenging 355 runs for victory, Pakistan ended the third day at 198-4, needing another 157 with two full days remaining.
With reverse swing helping the fast bowlers, England derailed Pakistan's start of 66 without loss with three wickets for just 17 runs.   
But Haq (60) and Shakeel (54 not out) led a remarkable 156-minute fightback during their stand of 108 for the fourth wicket before Jack Leach had the former caught at slip three overs before stumps.
Haq, who came in at number five instead of opening the innings following hamstring treatment, hit seven boundaries.
Allrounder Faheem Ashraf, promoted to number six, was three not out as Pakistan chased a series-levelling win after losing the first of three Tests by 74 runs in Rawalpindi.
England assistant coach Marcus Trescothick said he thought Haq's wicket shifted the balance in his team's favour.
"I think it was a really important wicket because with the partnership they put together they were building to a nice place," he said.
"Hopefully we put ourselves in a position to win the game."
Still, Pakistan batting coach Mohammad Yousuf saw the balance at 50-50.
"Players are confident that they can win this match," he said.
Pakistan can take heart from the fact that their highest successful chase was 377 against Sri Lanka in Pallekele in 2015, and they beat the same opponents after being set 342 in Galle in July.
No team has ever successfully chased more than 314 in Pakistan, a target reached by the home team against Australia in Karachi in 1994.    -AFP


