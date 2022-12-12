Video
Home Sports

Bangladesh shift focus on India Test series

Published : Monday, 12 December, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 103

India's cricketers stretch during a practice session at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chittagong on December 11, 2022, ahead of their first cricket Test match against Bangladesh. photo: AFP

India's cricketers stretch during a practice session at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chittagong on December 11, 2022, ahead of their first cricket Test match against Bangladesh. photo: AFP

After a successful ODI series, which they won by 2-1, Bangladesh now shifted their focus to two-match Test series against India.
The first Test starts on December 14 at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chattogram while the second and final Test is at Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Dhaka from December 22.
The longer version of cricket however is not favoured for Tigers as they time and again proved themselves vulnerable in this format.
To make matter worse, most of their Test players remained out of form. Their loopholes were widely exposed against the India A team, which was formed with mostly the Ronjy Trophy players. In the name of Bangladesh A, most of the Test players played in that series but eventually lost by 1-0.
With some luck and due to the heroism of Zakir Hasan they escaped with a draw in the first four-day match. Zakir hit a magnificent 173 in that match to help the side salvage a draw.
Thanks to that performance, Zakir, however, made his way to the Test team but it is to be seen if he could make his debut against an Indian side which looked more compact in a longer version format instead of the ODI format.
The visiting India even could have won the ODI series also but two magical knocks of Mehidy Hasan Miraz and their sloppy fielding and batting cost them dearly. They lost the first match by one wicket and the second game by 5 runs. They hit back in style with a staggering win over Bangladesh in the third ODI to avoid a whitewash. After compiling a hefty 409-8, thanks to Ishan Kishan's record-breaking 210, they shot Bangladesh out for 182 to win the match by 227 runs.
Due to the injury concern, India couldn't field their full-strength side in the ODI series. They will however be without a first-choice bowling attack and will miss the service of some inform batters in the Test series also.
Even the captain Rohit Sharma who sustained a left thumb injury during the second ODI is uncertain in the Test series also.
There is an injury concern in the Bangladesh tent too as their highest run-getter in this format Tamim Iqbal was ruled out of the first Test and even uncertain in the second match also due to his groin injury.
But Bangladesh's Test record is so poor that almost no one could believe that they can take the advantage of a depleted and tired Indian side in Test series.
Bangladesh so far played 134 Tests and lost 100. Since their elevation to this elite format, they won just 16 matches and drew 18 matches, most of which came due to the blessing of rain.
Against India, they played 11 Test and lost nine matches. Two matches ended in a draw, courtesy of rain.

Squad:
Bangladesh: Mahmudul Hasan Joy, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Mominul Haque, Yasir Ali, Mushfiqur Rahim, Shakib Al Hasan (capt), Liton Das, Nurul Hasan Sohan, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Taijul Islam, Taskin Ahmed, Syed Khaled Ahmed, Ebadot Hossain, Shoriful Islam, Zakir Hasan, Rejaur Rahman, Anamul Haque Bijoy.     -BSS


