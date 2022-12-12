Video
Monday, 12 December, 2022
'Stunned’ BNP leaders blame govt for vandalising their Naya Paltan headquarters

Published : Monday, 12 December, 2022 at 12:00 AM

BNP leaders were in a state of "shock" after discovering the Naya Paltan headquarters in shambles on Sunday after police removed the barricade four days after cordoning it off.
The office was left in ruins with doors to practically all of the rooms destroyed, and furniture broken, glasses shattered on tables, closets full of documents all over the place and the CCTV cameras in pieces as well.
After entering the office, the organising secretary in charge of the place, Syed Emran Saleh Prince, said the government has "ransacked" the central office much the same way it has "pillaged" the country.
Police locked down Naya Paltan on Dec 7 amid tensions over where the BNP would hold their Dec 10 rally. The situation eventually boiled down to clashes between law enforcers and BNP supporters when one person died and many others were hurt. Police then stormed the office and detained Abdus Salam, Amanullah Aman, Ruhul Kabir Rizvi among other leaders and hundreds of supporters. Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir was barred from entering the office that day and the day after, before being arrested at his home.
During the operation, police said improvised explosives were thrown at them from the office where "acts of sabotage" were being planned. So they cordoned it off as a "crime scene."
The Naya Paltan office remained out of bounds during BNP's rally at Gopalbagh on Saturday as police said the lockdown would be lifted if party leaders and supporters return home after a peaceful gathering. "We demand those involved with rummaging through the office to be brought to justice," said Prince who was accompanied by party lawyers.
"We blame the government. They're a failure, undeserving and did this to ruin the mass rally in fear," he added as journalists witnessed the shambolic state of rooms of the chairperson, acting chairperson, secretary general, central office, Juba Dal, Swechchhasebak Dal, Mohila Dal, Sramik Dal and Chhatra Dal.
Prince said all the computer CPUs and scanners were missing - even the one from their accounts division while the drawers that contained money collected from the members were broken as well. "The accounts offices of our affiliate organisations were vandalised as well," Prince added.
According to him, the devices in the briefing room, where Skype meetings were held, were also missing while the locks in the closets were broken as well. "We have a library on the fifth floor, they've destroyed that too. We can't find anything of the receipts of money or the money there."
Asked how much money had gone missing, he said: "We'll do a list and then let you know. We can't speculate anything. You can see this for yourselves.
"We have a mural of late president Ziaur Rahman surrounded by glass on the ground floor of the building. They've shattered the glass. We don't have the words to condemn this."
The quarters of the office staff were also vandalised, Prince mentioned, insisting that police had arrived there to raid the building and that the allegations about explosives were simply a "facade." Cleaners arrived at the office after the leaders completed the inspection in the afternoon. Prince demanded that Fakhrul, Standing Committee member Mirza Abbas, Salam, Rizvi and others who were arrested be immediately released.


