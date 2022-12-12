Bail hearing of Fakhrul, Abbas, others today

The bail hearing of seven top BNP leaders including its secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir and standing committee member Mirza Abbas will be held today(Monday).

Metropolitan Magistrate Rezaul Karim Chowdhury on Sunday fixed the date of bail hearing of BNP senior leaders following the defence lawyer's prayer.

On the other hand, 23 BNP men on were sent to jail by a Dhaka court after a two-day remand in two cases filed over clashes between BNP leaders-activists and police in front of the party's Naya Paltan central office.

Metropolitan Magistrate Mohammad Nurul Huda Chawdhury passed the order after hearing on bail petitions.

GRO of Motijheel zone, Sub Inspector Shah Alam, confirmed the matter to the Daily Observer on Sunday evening.

Today, the court will also hear of bail petitions of the remaining five leaders of Dhaka south city unit convener Abdus Salam, publication secretary Shahiduddin Chowdhury Annie, joint secretary Khairul Kabir Khokon, former organising secretary Fazlul Haque Milon and party leader Selim Reza Habib

Another Dhaka court on Friday sent Mirza Fakhrul and Abbas to jail rejecting their bail petitions in the Paltan case.

In the early hours of Friday, a team of Detective Branch (DB) of police picked up Mirza Fakhrul and Mirza Abbas from their homes in separate raids in the capital city. Later they were shown arrested in a case filed under the Explosive Substances Act with Paltan police station over Wednesday's clash.















