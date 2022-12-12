

Kabir Bin Anwar made Cabinet Secy

The Ministry of Public Administration issued a gazette notification appointing Kabir Bin Anwar as new Cabinet Secretary on Sunday.

He will replace Khandker Anwarul Islam, whose contractual appointment tenure as Cabinet Secretary will expire on December 15 this year. The new Cabinet Secretary will take charge on the day.

According to the PA Ministry officials, Kabir Bin Anwar is an admin cadre officer of the Bangladesh Civil Service (BCS) seventh batch. He joined the civil service on February 15, 1988 as an assistant commissioner and served in different positions of the government's central and field levels.

He had served as the director and director general of the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) during his service period. Besides, he has served in different positions of the Home Ministry, Foreign Ministry, Finance Ministry and Bangladesh Embassy in Netherlands' Hague and field administration's Upazila Nirbahi Officer (UNO) and Upazila Magistrate.

He was born in Januray 4, 1964 in Sirajganj district. His father Anwar Hossain was a valiant freedom fighter. During his student years, he was involved in student politics.

According to PA Ministry sources, his service age of 59 will be ended on January 4 next year. As a result, he will get only 19 days to serve in the post, if the government doesn't extend his service period on contract.

However, outgoing Cabinet Secretary Khandker Anwarul Islam has been appointed as Alternative Executive Director of the Asian Development Bank to serve in its headquarters. He will join to his new assignment handing over the charge to the new Cabinet Secretary.

Meanwhile, Petrobangla Chairman (Additional Secretary) Nazmul Ahsan has been made secretary to the Water Resources Ministry. Another notification was issued in this regards. Before his new assignment, he was promoted to the rank of secretary.











Water Resources Ministry's Senior Secretary Kabir Bin Anwar has been appointed as new Cabinet Secretary of the administration.The Ministry of Public Administration issued a gazette notification appointing Kabir Bin Anwar as new Cabinet Secretary on Sunday.He will replace Khandker Anwarul Islam, whose contractual appointment tenure as Cabinet Secretary will expire on December 15 this year. The new Cabinet Secretary will take charge on the day.According to the PA Ministry officials, Kabir Bin Anwar is an admin cadre officer of the Bangladesh Civil Service (BCS) seventh batch. He joined the civil service on February 15, 1988 as an assistant commissioner and served in different positions of the government's central and field levels.He had served as the director and director general of the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) during his service period. Besides, he has served in different positions of the Home Ministry, Foreign Ministry, Finance Ministry and Bangladesh Embassy in Netherlands' Hague and field administration's Upazila Nirbahi Officer (UNO) and Upazila Magistrate.He was born in Januray 4, 1964 in Sirajganj district. His father Anwar Hossain was a valiant freedom fighter. During his student years, he was involved in student politics.According to PA Ministry sources, his service age of 59 will be ended on January 4 next year. As a result, he will get only 19 days to serve in the post, if the government doesn't extend his service period on contract.However, outgoing Cabinet Secretary Khandker Anwarul Islam has been appointed as Alternative Executive Director of the Asian Development Bank to serve in its headquarters. He will join to his new assignment handing over the charge to the new Cabinet Secretary.Meanwhile, Petrobangla Chairman (Additional Secretary) Nazmul Ahsan has been made secretary to the Water Resources Ministry. Another notification was issued in this regards. Before his new assignment, he was promoted to the rank of secretary.