BNP leaders quit JS, after asking  govt to resign: Hasan Mahmud

Information and Broadcasting Minister and Awami League Joint General Secretary Hasan Mahmud said on Sunday the BNP leaders themselves resigned from Parliament while raising the demand of the government's resignation.

During exchange of views with journalists at the ministry's conference room, he said "They had seven MPs."

He said, "They said that would remove the government on December 10, now, they resigned from Parliament."

Their announcement of resignation from Parliament proves that they actually want to disrupt the democratic system, he added. He claimed that their resignation would cause no harm to Parliament or the government.

Just as BNP suffered by not allowing Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir to take oath as an MP, it will suffer again due to resignation of its MPs, he said.

Regarding the rally BNP held on Saturday, he said that they could gather hardly 50,000 people though they had said that 10 lakh people would attend it.









