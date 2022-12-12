Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 12 December, 2022, 6:07 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Back Page

BNP leaders quit JS, after asking  govt to resign: Hasan Mahmud

Published : Monday, 12 December, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 74
Staff Correspondent

Information and Broadcasting Minister and Awami League Joint General Secretary Hasan Mahmud said on Sunday the BNP leaders themselves resigned from Parliament while raising the demand of the government's resignation.
During exchange of views with journalists at the ministry's conference room, he said "They had seven MPs."
He said, "They said that would remove the government on December 10, now, they resigned from Parliament."
Their announcement of resignation from Parliament proves that they actually want to disrupt the democratic system, he added. He claimed that their resignation would cause no harm to Parliament or the government.
Just as BNP suffered by not allowing Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir to take oath as an MP, it will suffer again due to resignation of its MPs, he said.
Regarding the rally BNP held on Saturday, he said that they could gather hardly 50,000 people though they had said that 10 lakh people would attend it.






« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Foreign FF wishes to be buried in Bangladesh, seeks citizenship
'Stunned’ BNP leaders blame govt for vandalising their Naya Paltan headquarters
Bail hearing of Fakhrul, Abbas, others today
Kabir Bin Anwar made Cabinet Secy
BNP leaders quit JS, after asking  govt to resign: Hasan Mahmud
UK keen to invest in BD’s recycling industry
Akhaura-Agartala rly line likely to be opened by June
BNP MPs’ resignation won’t affect JS: Quader


Latest News
Mahila Dal leader sued for derogatory remarks on PM
BNP's 10-point demand contains no new issue: Quader
Agricultural Loan Fair held in Naogaon
Two held with hemp in Rajshahi
School teacher's hanging body recovered in Bogura
Fakhrul, Abbas denied bail
Man held with hemp in Rajbari
Digital Bangladesh Dibos celebrated in Patuakhali
Child mowed down by tractor in Dinajpur
SC verdict on ban on GM Quader’s party activities on Tuesday
Most Read News
India stands by the govt of Hasina: Ajit Doval
Indian actress murdered by son over property dispute
Gazette published declaring 6 seats of BNP MPs vacant
Giroud takes France into World Cup semis as Kane penalty miss costs England
What happens to Ronaldo’s career after Portugal’s exit?
Bail hearing of Fakhrul, Abbas on Monday
Kabir Bin Anwar made new cabinet secretary
One held with Yaba pills in Moulvibazar
BNP’s Nayapaltan office reopens 4 days after police raid
Sonali Bank's former MD among 9 jailed for 17yrs
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft