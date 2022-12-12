UK keen to invest in BD’s recycling industry

Investment Minister of the United Kingdom (UK) Lord Dominic Johnson has expressed interest to invest in recycling industry of Bangladesh's Ready-made garment (RMG) sector.

The UK minister expressed keenness in a meeting with Prime Minister's Private Sector Industry and Investment Adviser Salman F Rahman in London on Friday, said a press release here today.

Bangladesh High Commissioner to the UK Saida Muna Tasneem was present on the occasion.

In his speech, Salman urged the UK to invest more in Bangladesh's environment-friendly sectors, including the recycling industry.

"Under the leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, Bangladesh has achieved remarkable success in socio-economic development. The UK, the third largest trading partner of Bangladesh, can play a vital role in investing and providing technical support to Bangladesh's huge potential recycling industry," he added.

He said the strong foundation of historical and friendly relations between Bangladesh and the UK was laid under the leadership of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, which has evolved in many ways over the past fifty years.

Referring to the need for electricity generation in the renewable energy sector, Salman said, as Bangladesh is unable to provide the land required for electricity generation in the renewable energy sector, the UK can invest in solar power generation through floating technology. -BSS













