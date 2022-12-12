Akhaura-Agartala rly line likely to be opened by June

Railway Minister Nurul Islam Sujan on Sunday said the new railway line from Akhaura to Agartala under construction between Bangladesh and India will be opened by next June.

He announced this in front of the journalists present at the Zero Point area near Agartala during the inspection of the related project on Sunday. The Railway Minister said, "Akhaura-Agartala railway line connection is very important for both countries. If this line is launched, the trade between the two countries will expand. Besides, people can easily travel between the two countries."

The time has already been extended three times. Responding to questions from reporters whether the time will increase again, the minister said, "Most of the work has been completed, hopefully, they will be able to complete it by June."

When asked about the Akhaura-Laksam project, the minister said that the progress of the project is satisfactory. 17-km railway line will be opened for traffic by January 15.

During the inspection Eastern Region General Manager of Bangladesh Railway Md Jahangir Hossain, Director of Laksam-Akhaura Project Shahidul Islam, Chief Engineer of Eastern Region and Director of Akhaura-Agartala Project Abu Zafar Mia along with senior officials of the contracting company and Bangladesh Railway were present.


















