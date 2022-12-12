BNP MPs’ resignation won’t affect JS: Quader

Awami League (AL) General Secretary Obaidul Quader on Sunday said BNP's resignation from Jatiya Sangsad is a point between Sindhu. He said, "Sangsad will not be immobilized. Those who gave this advice will soon repent."

Obaidul Quader, also the Minister for Road Transport and Bridges, said this in his speech as chief guest at the triennial conference of Manikganj district AL held at the government high school ground of Manikganj city.

He also said, "When the fall begins, people make mistakes unintentionally. BNP's decision to resign from Jatiya Sangsad is also wrong."

After seven years, the triennial conference of Manikganj district AL was held on Sunday. The main part of the conference started around 3:00pm.

Earlier from 12:00 noon, the leaders and activists came to the conference venue with processions from different upazilas.

The conference was inaugurated by AL Presidium Member Faruk Khan and AL Organizing Secretary Mirza Azam was present as the main speaker.

Apart from this, the central leaders of AL, local AL leaders and MPs from various constituencies of Manikganj also spoke in the conference.

In the second session of the conference, Obaidul Quader announced Valiant Freedom Fighter Golam Mohiuddin as President and Valiant Freedom Fighter Abdus Salam as General Secretary again in the new district committee.















