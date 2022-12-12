4th ICEP 2022 begins at MIST

The 4th International Conference on Energy and Power (ICEP) inauguration at Military Institute of Science and Technology(MIST) held on Sunday (11-12- 2022).

Power, Energy and Mineral Resources Affairs Adviser to the Prime Minister, Dr Tawfiq-e-Elahi Chowdhury graced the inauguration ceremony as the Chief guest. Maj Gen Md Wahid-Uz-Zaman, Commandant, MIST was present as the Chief Patron of the conference, according to ISPR. The Conference will be continued from 11 December 2022 to 13 December 2022.

ICEP 2022 aims to provide a forum for scientists, engineers, researchers, and educators from total 22 countries (the USA, UK, Canada, Australia, Russia, Norway, Finland, South Africa, Japan, China, Malaysia, KSA, Qatar, Egypt, Thailand, Indonesia, Ethiopia, Malawi, Sudan, India and Bangladesh) who are involved in energy and power research, development and innovation.

This conference offers a comprehensive look at energy and power technologies across all engineering and scientific fields, making it the perfect venue for learning about the most recent advancements in these fields. So, participants will have the opportunity to present and discuss the newest trends and findings while deepening their understanding of cutting-edge technologies in pertinent topics at this conference at MIST. Finally, this conference will enable planners, decision- makers, and scientists to achieve Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) more efficiently.

















