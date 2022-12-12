World Human Rights Day observed in districts



A human chain was formed on the Old DC office road in Pirojpur Town on Saturday to mark the World Human Rights Day-2022. photo: observer

To mark the day, different programmes were organized in districts including Rangpur and Pirojpur.

RANGPUR: A discussion meeting was held in the city on the occasion of World Human Rights Day and MAPA's 11th founding anniversary.

The programme was held on Saturday morning at the District Muktijoddha Sangsad auditorium in the town.

Rangpur Zilla Parishad Chairman Freedom Fighter (FF) Mosaddek Hossain Bablu was present as the chief guest at the discussion meeting with MAPA Senior Vice-President Moshfeka Razzak in the chair.

The chief guest said Bangabandhu was jailed for 13 years by the Pakistan government. Even then, Bangabandhu used to speak with respect to the leaders of Pakistan. But today there is no respect in the words of political leaders. The Liberation War is not over, it is ongoing. The newcomers, the youth have to take that responsibility. We have to be vocal against bad culture, corruption and drugs.

Shushashoner Jonno Nagorik Rangpur District Unit President FF Akbar Hossain, Conscious Citizen Committee District Unit President FF Sadrul Alam Dulu and Rangpur Metro Metropolitan Community Policing Acting President FF Mohammad Jahangir were present as special guests at the programme.

Advocate Munir Chowdhury, MAPA member Sahina Sultana, FFs of the district, teachers of various levels in Rangpur, students of Begum Rokeya University and Carmichael College and journalists, among others, were also present at that time.

PIROJPUR: To mark the day, different programmes were organized in the district.

The programmes included arranging a mass gathering, forming human chain and holding a discussion meeting.

District Human Rights Alliance including Association of Development Agencies in Bangladesh (ADAB), Bangladesh Mahila Parishad (BMP), Brac, Dak Deya jai (DDJ), HRDF, Rupantar, Susilan, Uddipan and Bangladesh Human Rights Commission organized a mass gathering on the Old DC office premises in the town.

A human chain was formed then on the Old DC office road.

Mahila Parishad Organizing Secretary Khaleda Akter Hena presided over the programme.

Human Rights Defenders Forum Focal Person Md Rafiqul Islam Panna conducted it while ADAB Chairman Ziaul Ahsan, former panel mayor of Pirojpur Municipality Abdus Salam Baten, Minara Begum, Susilan District Coordinator Gouranga Ghos, Dak Deya Jai Manager Md Moniruzzman, Rupantar District Coordinator Uzzal Kuman Paul, District Unit General Secretary (GS) of Human Rights Commission Professor Nazrul Islam Badsha, and ADAB District Unit GS Azad Hoissain Bacchu, among others, also spoke on the occasion.

