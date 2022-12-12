Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 12 December, 2022, 6:06 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Countryside

World Human Rights Day observed in districts

Published : Monday, 12 December, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 66
Our Correspondents

A human chain was formed on the Old DC office road in Pirojpur Town on Saturday to mark the World Human Rights Day-2022. photo: observer

A human chain was formed on the Old DC office road in Pirojpur Town on Saturday to mark the World Human Rights Day-2022. photo: observer

The World Human Rights Day-2022 was observed on Saturday across the country and the globe in a befitting manner.
To mark the day, different programmes were organized in districts including Rangpur and Pirojpur.
RANGPUR: A discussion meeting was held in the city on the occasion of World Human Rights Day and MAPA's 11th founding anniversary.
The programme was held on Saturday morning at the District Muktijoddha Sangsad auditorium in the town.
Rangpur Zilla Parishad Chairman Freedom Fighter (FF) Mosaddek Hossain Bablu was present as the chief guest at the discussion meeting with MAPA Senior Vice-President Moshfeka Razzak in the chair.
The chief guest said Bangabandhu was jailed for 13 years by the Pakistan government. Even then, Bangabandhu used to speak with respect to the leaders of Pakistan. But today there is no respect in the words of political leaders. The Liberation War is not over, it is ongoing. The newcomers, the youth have to take that responsibility. We have to be vocal against bad culture, corruption and drugs.
Shushashoner Jonno Nagorik Rangpur District Unit President FF Akbar Hossain, Conscious Citizen Committee District Unit President FF Sadrul Alam Dulu and Rangpur Metro Metropolitan Community Policing Acting President FF Mohammad Jahangir were present as special guests at the programme.
Advocate Munir Chowdhury, MAPA member Sahina Sultana, FFs of the district, teachers of various levels in Rangpur, students of Begum Rokeya University and Carmichael College and journalists, among others, were also present at that time.
PIROJPUR: To mark the day, different programmes were organized in the district.
The programmes included arranging a mass gathering, forming human chain and holding a discussion meeting.
District Human Rights Alliance including Association of Development Agencies in Bangladesh (ADAB),   Bangladesh Mahila Parishad (BMP), Brac, Dak Deya jai (DDJ), HRDF, Rupantar, Susilan, Uddipan and Bangladesh Human Rights Commission organized a mass gathering on the Old DC office premises in the town.
A human chain was formed then on the Old DC office road.
 Mahila Parishad Organizing Secretary Khaleda Akter Hena presided over the programme.
Human Rights Defenders Forum Focal Person Md Rafiqul Islam Panna conducted it while ADAB Chairman Ziaul Ahsan, former panel mayor of Pirojpur Municipality Abdus Salam Baten, Minara Begum, Susilan District Coordinator Gouranga Ghos, Dak Deya Jai Manager Md Moniruzzman, Rupantar District Coordinator Uzzal Kuman Paul, District Unit General Secretary (GS) of Human Rights Commission Professor Nazrul Islam Badsha, and ADAB District Unit GS Azad Hoissain Bacchu, among others, also spoke on the occasion.
The speakers at the programme urged ensuring human rights, equal justices, equal opportunity, equal citizenship and basic human rights for all.



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
World Human Rights Day observed in districts
Four-lane road work opens at Singra
Two ‘commit suicide’ in Noakhali, Rajshahi
Two unnatural deaths in Naogaon, Habiganj
Poultry farms suffer setback in Rajshahi
Two boys among three electrocuted
Sand lifting poses threat to Habiganj rubber dam
Inauguration the new machineries of Lumber Processing Complex


Latest News
Mahila Dal leader sued for derogatory remarks on PM
BNP's 10-point demand contains no new issue: Quader
Agricultural Loan Fair held in Naogaon
Two held with hemp in Rajshahi
School teacher's hanging body recovered in Bogura
Fakhrul, Abbas denied bail
Man held with hemp in Rajbari
Digital Bangladesh Dibos celebrated in Patuakhali
Child mowed down by tractor in Dinajpur
SC verdict on ban on GM Quader’s party activities on Tuesday
Most Read News
India stands by the govt of Hasina: Ajit Doval
Indian actress murdered by son over property dispute
Gazette published declaring 6 seats of BNP MPs vacant
Giroud takes France into World Cup semis as Kane penalty miss costs England
What happens to Ronaldo’s career after Portugal’s exit?
Bail hearing of Fakhrul, Abbas on Monday
Kabir Bin Anwar made new cabinet secretary
One held with Yaba pills in Moulvibazar
BNP’s Nayapaltan office reopens 4 days after police raid
Sonali Bank's former MD among 9 jailed for 17yrs
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft