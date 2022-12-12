Four-lane road work opens at Singra

NATORE, Dec 11: The four-lane road construction work in Singra Upazila of Natore-Bogra highway project was opened on Thursday.

The four-lane of the upazila portion was inaugurated by State Minister for Information and Communication Technology M. Zunaid Ahmed Palak, MP.

While opening, the state minister said, the government has done many things for the welfare of Singra people; all past governments could not change the lot of Singra people like the present government; the present government is working restlessly for the development of people throughout the country.

He added, with changed development, Singra Chalanbeel has been turned into a developed region.

Hundred percent electricity, construction of road, bridge, culvert and construction of school, college buildings and others have been done for Singra people, he further said.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has created source of income for youth class so that they can earn easily.

A 168-metre bridge has been built in Sidhakhali Village under the upazila, he said again.

He further said: already the Joarmoli-Kai bridge has been completed; people of this area suffered much for want of a bridge; Singra Upazila has been changed into a town only in 14 years; now people can come to Singra Town from village areas only in 15 minutes; but it would take one or two hours before.

Five establishments including a mini-stadium are under construction, the minister said, adding that the construction work of Chalanbeel Digital City is going on at 20 acres of land at Tk 4 crore; about 20,000 youths will get job facilities in the city.

Hazrat Ali, president of Sherkole Union AL, presided over the function.

Among others, Advocate Ohidur Rahaman, president of upazila AL, Principal Lutful Habib, Chairman Sherkole Union, and Quamrul Hassan, executive engineer of Roads and Highways- Natore spoke at the meeting.

The total cost of construction of the four-lane is Tk 546 crore, the official source said.




















