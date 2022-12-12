Two ‘commit suicide’ in Noakhali, Rajshahi

A schoolboy and a young man have allegedly committed suicide in separate incidents in two districts- Noakhali and Rajshahi, in two days.

NOAKHALI: A schoolboy has reportedly committed suicide by hanging himself in Chatkhil Upazila of the district on Thursday morning.

The deceased was identified as Rahim Hossain Munna, 16, son of Abdur Rahman, a resident of Badalkot Village in the upazila. He was a tenth grader of a local school.

According to police and local sources, the boy committed suicide by hanging himself from the ceiling fan of his room in the house in the morning as he failed in his SSC test examination.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Noakhali General Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

Officer-in-Charge of Chatkhil Police Station (PS) Kamruzzaman confirmed the incident, adding that an unnatural death case was filed with the PS in this regard.

RAJSHAHI: A young man has reportedly committed suicide by setting himself on fire on the Rajshahi Medical College Hospital (RMCH) campus in the city on Wednesday.

He died at around 11:30pm while undergoing treatment at the RMCH's Burn Unit.

Deceased Saifur Rahman Rafi, 28, was the son of Babul, a resident of Hetemkhan area under Boalia PS in the city.

Earlier at around 7pm on Wednesday, he set himself on fire in front of Nurunnabi Hostel of RMCH Campus. He was, later, rescued and admitted to the hospital with serious injuries. Later on, he succumbed to his burn injuries there.

In-Charge of the Burn Unit of RMCH Dr Afroza Nazneen said that more than 99 percent of Rafi's body was burnt in the fire. He died a couple of hours after being taken to the hospital.

The family members took the body to the house and buried it at around 1am on Thursday, the doctor added.

















