Monday, 12 December, 2022, 6:06 PM
Two unnatural deaths in Naogaon, Habiganj

Published : Monday, 12 December, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 62
Our Correspondents

An ethnic man and a police constable have died in separate unnatural incidents in two districts- Naogaon and Habiganj, recently.
PORSHA, NAOGAON: An ethnic man has died after falling from a palm tree in Porsha Upazila of the district on Tuesday night.
The deceased was identified as Sudhir, 40, son of Kalu, a resident of Bororanail Morakatha Adivasi Para area in the     upazila.
Local sources said Sudhir climbed up a palm tree next to his house at night to collect juice. At one stage, he fell on the ground from the tree, which left him critically injured.
The family members rescued him, but he succumbed to his injuries at home.
Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Porsha Police Station (PS) Shah Alam confirmed the incident.    
HABIGANJ: A traffic police constable was burnt to death in the district town on Tuesday.
The deceased was identified as Rubel Ahmed Monti, 32, hailed from Asampara area of Jaintiapur in Sylhet. He was posted as a constable at Habiganj Traffic Police.   
Habiganj Sadar PS OC Md Golam Mortuza said Rubel Ahmed lived in a tin-shed house in No. 2 Pool area in the town. However, a fire broke out in the house at dawn while he was sleeping, which left him dead on the spot. Three other police members were also injured at that time.  
Police initially assumed that the fire might have originated from electric short circuit.
However, the law enforcers are investigating the matter, the OC added.


